‘GET THE JOB DONE’: Trump directs ICE to expand deportations in ‘Democrat Power Center’

US President Donald Trump directed officials of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sunday to "efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens" in Democratic-run cities after large protests erupted in Los Angeles and other major cities against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

In a social media post, Trump called on ICE officials "to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History".

He said that to reach the goal, officials "must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America's largest cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside".

"These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens," he added.

Trump's declaration comes after weeks of increased enforcement, and after Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff and main architect of Trump's immigration policies, said that ICE officers would target at least 3,000 arrests a day, up from about 650 a day during the first five months of Trump's second term.

'GET THE JOB DONE!' "To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support. Now go, GET THE JOB DONE! DJT," Trump posted on TRUTH.

He told "Brave ICE Officers" that "REAL Americans are cheering you on every day."

He said, "The American People want our Cities, Schools, and Communities to be SAFE and FREE from Illegal Alien Crime, Conflict, and Chaos."

"That’s why I have directed my entire Administration to put every resource possible behind this effort, and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia," Trump said.

"Our Federal Government will continue to be focused on the REMIGRATION of Aliens to the places from where they came, and preventing the admission of ANYONE who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States," he added.

At the same time, the Trump administration has directed immigration officers to pause arrests at farms, restaurants and hotels, after Trump expressed alarm about the impact aggressive enforcement is having on those industries, according to a US official familiar with the matter who spoke only on the condition of anonymity.