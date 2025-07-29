Ghislaine Maxwell asks Supreme Court to overturn conviction, citing Epstein deal with federal authorities

Ghislaine Maxwell has petitioned the US Supreme Court to overturn her 2021 sex trafficking conviction, arguing that a non-prosecution agreement Jeffrey Epstein struck with federal authorities should have protected her from criminal charges.

“This case is about what the government promised, not what Epstein did,” her attorneys wrote in a newly filed brief, as reported by Axios.

Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for grooming and abusing underage girls alongside Epstein, contends that the plea agreement reached between Epstein and the government in 2008 extended immunity to his alleged co-conspirators.

Appeal to Trump Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, appealed not just to the court but directly to President Donald Trump, invoking his well-known emphasis on “deals.”

“President Trump built his legacy in part on the power of a deal—and surely he would agree that when the United States gives its word, it must stand by it,” Markus said. “We are appealing not only to the Supreme Court but to the President himself to recognize how profoundly unjust it is to scapegoat Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s crimes, especially when the government promised she would not be prosecuted.”

Trump on pardon: ‘Nobody’s asked me’ When asked by reporters if he would consider issuing a pardon for Maxwell, Trump replied: “Nobody’s approached me with it. Nobody’s asked me about it. It’s in the news about that aspect of it, but right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it.”

Trump has previously said he has the authority to issue such a pardon, without committing either way.

Meetings with DOJ spark political firestorm Maxwell recently held closed-door meetings with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on July 24 and 25. The nature of those discussions has not been disclosed in the Supreme Court filing, but the meetings have triggered sharp criticism from Democrats.

Senators Dick Durbin and Sheldon Whitehouse have demanded the Department of Justice release transcripts and recordings of the meetings, warning that Maxwell might manipulate the situation in exchange for leniency.

Democrats: Release the Epstein Files In a letter to Blanche, the senators said: “Given her documented record of lying and her desire to secure early release, there are serious concerns that Ms. Maxwell may provide false information or selectively withhold information, in return for a pardon or sentence commutation.”

They also criticised the DOJ for not fulfilling former Attorney General Pam Bondi’s promise to make the “full Epstein files” public.

DOJ faces mounting pressure Pam Bondi is under growing criticism for a lack of transparency regarding the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Critics have accused her of withholding key information since Epstein’s 2019 death, officially ruled a suicide. On July 18, Bondi petitioned the court to release grand jury materials tied to the case, but it was rejected.

Political risk for Trump The Epstein saga is once again stirring political trouble for President Trump. His administration previously teased “bombshell revelations” but later closed the matter — a move that frustrated both supporters and critics. Trump's base continues to demand the release of Epstein’s alleged client list, which Bondi has denied exists.

Lingering doubts over Epstein's death Epstein’s 2019 death in a New York jail, while facing sex trafficking charges, remains surrounded by controversy. The DOJ reaffirmed the suicide ruling and "no clients exist" in a July 7 memo, but skepticism persists among lawmakers.

Also Read | Melania met Trump through Epstein social circle? Author drops bombshell claim