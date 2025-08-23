Ghislaine Maxwell denies knowledge of Epstein’s client list in DOJ interview: Explosive new claims out

Jeffrey Epstein's imprisoned former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years of prison for helping the wealthy financer sexually abuse minor girls, has told the Justice Department that she is unaware of any “Epstein client list”. Ghislaine Maxwell has also revealed that she never saw President Donald Trump in any of the massage settings or behave inappropriately.

The fresh revelations have emerged from transcript of Ghislaine Maxwell’s two-day grilling by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

When Todd Blanche asked Ghislaine Maxwell if Jeffrey Epstein maintained any “client list”, she said, “There is no list that I am aware of.”

Speaking about President Trump, Ghislaine Maxwell said, “I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody.”

The Justice Department's release of the transcripts and audio recordings of Maxwell's interview comes amid intense public curiosity about Epstein, a multimillionaire who socialized with the cultural and political elite, and as Trump, a Republican, tries to tamp down a political crisis stemming from the Justice Department's decision not to release files from its investigation of Epstein despite its earlier pledges to do so.

'NEVER INAPPROPRIATE' Trump knew Epstein socially in the 1990s and early 2000s. During Maxwell's trial the financier's longtime pilot, Lawrence Visoski, testified that Trump flew on Epstein's private plane multiple times. Trump has denied flying on the plane.

In her interview, Ghislaine Maxwell claimed that Donald Trump was “very cordial” and never saw him any massage setting.

"As far as I'm concerned, President Trump was always very cordial and very kind to me," Maxwell said, according to the transcript. “And I just want to say that I admire his extraordinary achievement in becoming the President now.”

"I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”