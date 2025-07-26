Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend, granted ‘limited immunity’ in DOJ meetings-- What does it mean?

The US Justice Department's deputy chief conducted a second day of interviews with Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned girlfriend of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a case that has drawn President Donald Trump into political controversy.

Advertisement

Todd Blanche, a former personal attorney to Trump, has not disclosed the topics discussed during these rare meetings between a high-ranking DOJ official and a convicted felon, AFP reported.

Also Read: Florida judge denies DOJ request to unseal Jeffrey Epstein grand jury transcripts

Maxwell’s attorney, David Markus, stated Friday afternoon that she was questioned on "everything" and that she "answered every single question" during the session, which took place at a courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida.

According to a report by ABC NEWS citing sources, Maxwell was granted a limited form of immunity beforehand.

"The immunity allowed Maxwell to freely answer Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's questions without fear that her responses could later be used against her", the sources told ABC NEWS.

Advertisement

What is limited immunity? The immunity granted to Ghislaine Maxwell enabled her to respond openly to questions from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, with the assurance that her statements would not be used against her in the future, according to the report.

This type of protection, known as 'proffer immunity' is commonly extended to individuals whom prosecutors are considering as potential cooperators in a criminal investigation.

Maxwell has already been convicted and sentenced for sex trafficking underage girls.

Ahead of the second round of questioning, AFP reported that Markus said “Ghislaine has been treated unfairly for over five years now” and described her as a “scapegoat.”

Advertisement

"Everything she says can be corroborated, and she's telling the truth. She's got no reason to lie at this point, and she's going to keep telling the truth," he added.

Trump says, ‘he could pardon Maxwell but…’ Trump acknowledged that he had the authority to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, in exchange for her cooperation with ongoing investigations, but said he hadn’t given it serious thought.

“I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I have not thought about,” Trump said on Friday at the White House before leaving for a trip to Scotland.

Trump told reporters he didn’t believe it was the right moment to address the matter, though he stopped short of ruling it out entirely, Bloomberg reported.

Advertisement

“A lot of people are asking me about pardons,” he said. “Obviously, this is no time to be talking about pardons.”

Trump is looking to move past the Epstein scandal, which has seen him on rare unsure footing over claims his administration mishandled a review of the notorious case.

On Friday, Trump again sought to put distance between himself and Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

“I have nothing to do with the guy,” Trump, whose past friendship with Epstein has received much media attention this week, told reporters ahead of a visit to Scotland.

Advertisement