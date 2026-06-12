New York's Times Square was greeted on Thursday by a giant inflatable sculpture of Elon Musk, appearing just a day before SpaceX's highly anticipated IPO, which is expected to further boost the billionaire's already massive wealth.

The oversized display depicted a smiling, shirtless Musk and carried a series of critical messages aimed at the entrepreneur and his AI venture.

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Protest targets Grok controversy One prominent inscription on the inflatable stated: "SpaceX's Grok makes AI child porn", referring to allegations that Grok, the chatbot developed by xAI and later acquired by SpaceX, generated sexually explicit images involving children.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What concerns have been raised about SpaceX's Grok chatbot prior to its IPO? ⌵ Concerns have been raised about Grok generating potentially harmful content, including allegations of producing sexually explicit images involving children, which may lead to reputational harm for investors. 2 Why is the giant inflatable Elon Musk in Times Square related to the SpaceX IPO? ⌵ The inflatable was organized by Safe AI Now (SAIN) to warn investors about the risks associated with Musk's AI venture Grok, coinciding with the anticipated IPO of SpaceX. 3 How does the IPO structure of SpaceX differ for retail investors compared to typical offerings? ⌵ SpaceX is allocating around 30% of its shares to retail investors, which is significantly higher than the usual 10%, increasing the exposure for these investors to volatility and risk. 4 What were the potential risks outlined in SpaceX's IPO filing concerning Grok? ⌵ The IPO filing highlighted potential risks, including Grok's NSFW functionality leading to reputational harm and possible legal liabilities related to the generation of nonconsensual or exploitative imagery. 5 What warning did the campaign group Safe AI Now give to investors regarding SpaceX? ⌵ Safe AI Now warned that investors are liable for every lawsuit and regulatory fine related to Grok, suggesting that investing in SpaceX involves significant risk due to the controversies surrounding Musk's AI initiatives.

Addressing similar concerns earlier this year, Musk said in January that "anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content." X also maintained that it has “zero tolerance for any forms of child sexual exploitation.”

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Risks highlighted in IPO filing Concerns surrounding Grok's adult-content features were highlighted in SpaceX's S-1 filing last month ahead of the company's planned stock market debut on June 12. The filing cautioned investors that Grok's NSFW functionality could create "heightened risks" and lead to "reputational harm", partly because it may generate “nonconsensual or exploitative imagery.”

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Campaign group issues warning to investors The inflatable installation was organised by Safe AI Now (SAIN), a coalition that says it represents faith leaders, child-safety advocates and other concerned groups. According to SAIN, the display was scheduled to remain in Times Square until 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

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According to Business Insider, the organisation said: "The goal of this effigy of Musk is to deliver a simple warning to investors: Musk built a dangerous and exploitative AI, covered up the damage, merged it with SpaceX, and is now selling the liability to the public at $135 a share."

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SAIN further argued that "SpaceX shareholders are on the hook for every Grok lawsuit, criminal investigation, and regulatory fine that is coming."

'Inflated, full of hot air' Continuing its criticism, the group added: "While this inflatable is a fitting metaphor — much like Musk and his companies, it is inflated, full of hot air, and could pop at any minute — it serves as a warning to investors eager to buy into Musk's SpaceX IPO on Friday morning."

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.