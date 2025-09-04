Giorgio Armani dies at 91: All about the tragedy that left the fashion icon 'indifferent to love'

Giorgio Armani, considered among the highly influential fashion designers worldwide, died at the age of 91, the Armani Group announced on September 4. The billionaire received global recognition for establishing a fashion house that turned over nearly $2.7 billion a year. Unlike his successful professional journey, Giorgio Armani faced multiple ups and downs in his personal life and was once acknowledged to be "a bit indifferent" to love.

According to Daily Mail, Armani was romantically linked to both men and women at different intervals in his life, but never opened up about his sexuality. Fans only got to hear from him on his relationships a few times during his lifetime.

Giorgio Armani's relationships Before his demise, the acclaimed fashion designer was in a close relationship with Leo Dell'Orco, who heads the men's style office at the Armani Group. Leo has often been recognized as Armani's right-hand person and was said to be close to him for over 45 years.

In a 2024 interview with Edge Media Network, Armani said he has "deep affection" for Leo, who has stayed with him "for years and is the person closest to me”.

Last year, the fashion icon gave an interview to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sela and said he used to feel "a bit indifferent" to love. This was a rare occasion when he apparently talked about Sergio Galeotti. Armani and Galeotti had been close to each other for several years before the latter passed away in 1985 after facing AIDS-related illness.

On Galeotti's demise, Armani earlier said that he felt like losing "a part" of himself. Interestingly, Galeotti was the person who encouraged Armani to venture into the fashion industry. The duo met each other for the first time in 1966. Nearly a decade later, Armani introduced his label to the world in 1975, the Daily Mail reported.

Armani and Galeotti met each other on a holiday in La Capannina in Tuscany's Versilia. At that time, he was 32 years old. Another rare moment when Armani spoke about his romantic relationships came in 2000. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the fashion designer said, "I have had women in my life, and sometimes men."

During his Corriere della Sera interview in 2024, Armani also shared that he lost his virginity at school to a girl. But he admitted that the same was not "exactly the best". Without mentioning any details, Armani said the first man he fell in love with was among the leaders at a summer camp.

While Armani did not understand what it was, he added that he “didn't differentiate between men and women”. Galeotti, who was 11 years younger than Armani, died at the age of 40, leaving Armani to spend most of his life without his true love. Armani even admitted in an interview with New York Magazine that he used to wear his partner's ring on a daily basis.

FAQs Did Giorgio Armani have children? Armani never got married and did not have any children with his partners.

When did Giorgio Armani formed his company? He established the brand in 1975.