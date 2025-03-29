’Tesla Takedown’ movement calls for action — Protests against Tesla and Elon Musk planned for March 29

Protesters across the globe are set to participate in the "Tesla Takedown's Global Day of Action" on Saturday. The protests aim to rally against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whom organisers accuse of "shredding public services."

According to the movement’s website, demonstrations are planned at over 200 Tesla locations across the US. The organisers have called for participants to "sell their Teslas, dump their stock, and join the picket lines."

Movement’s message and goals The protest group has framed its mission as an urgent fight against Elon Musk’s influence. The organisation’s website states:

"On March 29, 2025, we are calling for a GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION to stop Musk! Join us! Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup."

The movement has explicitly stated that its actions will be peaceful and lawful, emphasising that "Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism, and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly."

Musk’s role in Government and public backlash The protests come amid growing discontent over Musk’s role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a position he took on as part of President Donald Trump’s administration. His aggressive cost-cutting measures have sparked controversy, and critics accuse him of undermining public services.

Since Musk assumed his government role, Tesla dealerships and charging stations have been frequent targets of protests and vandalism. Tesla’s stock price has plummeted over the past month as opposition intensifies.

Government response and legal consequences Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the vandalism against Tesla properties, calling it "domestic terrorism." In a statement this week, she affirmed the administration’s support for Musk and pledged to take action against those responsible.

President Donald Trump on Friday, suggested harsh penalties for those involved in attacks on Tesla property. Writing on Truth Social, Trump stated: "I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20-year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla. Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!"