GloRilla arrested on drug possession charges in Georgia days after WNBA show, released on $22,000 bond

Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested in Forsyth County, Georgia, on two felony drug charges—possession of a controlled substance and marijuana over one ounce. She was released on $22,000 bond the same day.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published24 Jul 2025, 08:56 PM IST
US rapper GloRilla's arrest followed a burglary investigation at her home where police discovered drugs in plain view, as per a report. (In pic: GloRilla attends the BET Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP))
Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested earlier this week on two felony drug charges in Georgia, TMZ reported.

According to Forsyth County jail records, Woods was taken into custody for possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce—both felony offenses under Georgia law. She was released later that day after posting a $22,000 bond.

Arrest linked to burglary investigation

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5 Atlanta that deputies responded to a burglary call at Woods’ home early Saturday morning. The report included claims of shots fired. While Woods was not present at the time, deputies said they detected a strong odor of narcotics upon arrival.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators reportedly found a “significant amount of marijuana” in plain view inside the master bedroom closet of the residence.

Sheriff Ron Freeman stated, “The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice. At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

Repeat run-in with the law

This marks the second time in just over a year that Woods has been arrested in Georgia. In April 2024, she was stopped by police in Gwinnett County for making an illegal U-turn at a red light.

Recent public appearance

GloRilla’s arrest came less than a week after she performed during the halftime show at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

As of now, GloRilla has not made any public comment or statement regarding her arrest. Further details about the ongoing investigation remain unclear.

