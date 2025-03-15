Gmail and Outlook users targeted by Medusa Ransomware, FBI and CISA issue warning

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have issued an urgent advisory warning users of email services such as Gmail and Outlook about a significant ransomware threat posed by the Medusa ransomware gang. This cybercriminal group has reportedly been active since 2021 and has increasingly adopted an affiliate model for its operations.
Medusa ransomware operators, referred to as "Medusa actors," employ a double extortion model where they encrypt a victim's data and then threaten to release the stolen information publicly if the ransom is not paid. The group primarily gains access through phishing emails and exploiting unpatched software vulnerabilities.
As of February 2025, Medusa has targeted more than 300 organisations across critical industries, including healthcare, education, legal, insurance, technology, and manufacturing. Victims often find their systems locked down and their sensitive information held hostage until a ransom is paid.
To mitigate the risks posed by Medusa ransomware, the FBI, CISA, and the Multi-State Information Sharing & Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) recommend the following cybersecurity measures:
The FBI and CISA have released a detailed cybersecurity advisory (AA25-071A) on March 12, 2025, outlining the technical aspects of Medusa’s operations and the necessary protective measures. Organisations are encouraged to consult CISA’s Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals (CPGs) for a comprehensive framework to enhance their cybersecurity posture.