US Vice President JD Vance and his family were reportedly forced to leave their Vermont ski vacation early after hundreds of pro-Ukraine protesters swarmed the Sugarbush Resort in Waitsfield on Saturday. The demonstrators, angered by Vance’s tense Oval Office exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, held signs labeling him a “national disgrace” and a “traitor”, while some urged him to “go ski in Russia.”

The protest intensified to the point where Vance and his family abandoned their stay at a four-star inn and relocated to an undisclosed location.

Fallout from White House confrontation The uproar follows a heated public clash between Zelensky, Vance, and US President Donald Trump during a White House meeting on Ukraine aid. The dispute led to the collapse of a planned mineral rights deal, a diplomatic debacle that saw Zelensky reportedly ushered out of the White House without a scheduled lunch, joint press conference, or economic agreement signing.

Vance, a longtime critic of US military aid to Ukraine, insisted diplomacy was the only path forward, sparking a direct challenge from Zelensky.

“What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about?” Zelenskyy asked, referencing Russia’s repeated violations of ceasefires.

Vance fired back: “I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country.”

The confrontation escalated as Trump warned Zelenskyy: “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have.”

Trump signals shift in US foreign policy The White House clash marked a major shift in US policy toward Ukraine, with Trump appearing to distance himself from years of unwavering American support.

Trump questioned Zelensky’s stance against Putin, stating: “You see the hatred he’s got for Putin. That’s very tough for me to make a deal with that kind of hate.”

The fallout reflects Trump’s broader foreign policy realignment, which includes plans to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada and discussions of relocating Palestinians from Gaza.

Zelensky: ‘We want just and lasting peace’ Following a heated Oval Office exchange with Trump and Vance, Zelensky has launched a public diplomacy effort, reaffirming gratitude for US support. Facing criticism for not showing enough appreciation, he took to X to stress Ukraine’s reliance on American aid. Despite tensions, Zelenskyy continues to push for military support and security guarantees.

Zelensky acknowledged the critical role of US support, warning that Ukraine’s position “would grow difficult” without it.

Starmer assures Zelensky of UK’s unwavering support UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer assured Zelensky that Britain stands with Ukraine "for as long as it may take." Meeting at Downing Street, Starmer emphasised the need for a lasting peace based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.

Unlike Zelensky’s tense White House visit, where he clashed with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, his London meeting was warm, with Starmer greeting him with a hug. Outside, pro-Ukraine demonstrators cheered.

The UK and Ukraine signed a deal to fast-track a $2.8 billion ( ₹25,000 crore) loan for Ukraine, with the first installment expected next week.

Zelensky thanked the UK for its support.

Zelensky to meet European leaders, King Charles in London Zelensky is set to meet European leaders at a key summit in London on March 2, following his heated Oval Office exchange with Trump and Vance. During his visit, he will also meet King Charles.

