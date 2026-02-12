A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has raised over $1 million in the days following news of the actor’s death, as friends, fans and fellow celebrities rally to help his widow and six children.

GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek’s Family Surpasses $1 Million After Actor’s Death Van Der Beek, best known for his role as Dawson Leery on the hit 1990s teen drama Dawson’s Creek, died on 11 February 2026 at the age of 48 after a long battle with stage three colorectal cancer. The announcement of his passing was made by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, on social media, where she described his final days as courageous and full of grace.

Shortly after the announcement, friends and loved ones set up a GoFundMe page titled “Support for James Van Der Beek’s family” to help cover living expenses, medical costs and the everyday needs of the couple’s children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah. The campaign aims to ensure the family can remain in their home and maintain stability as they navigate life after his death.

The GoFundMe description says: “James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James passed away on February 11, 2026 leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six wonderful children. Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care.”

It goes on to explain that “Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future” due to the costs of medical care and the extended fight against the disease. The statement adds: “Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education. Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives.”

Rapid Response from Fellow Industry Peers The fundraiser quickly surpassed its initial target. Friends and fans responded with thousands of donations within hours of the page going live, pushing totals past the $1 million mark in less than a day.

Among those contributing is actress Zoe Saldaña, who is reported to be providing a recurring monthly donation of $2,500 to the family, a gesture that underscores the broader support from Hollywood peers.

Other individual contributions include smaller pledges from well-known names in entertainment. Early reporting suggested that Dancing with the Stars professional Derek Hough and other figures had also shown support, alongside thousands of fans from around the world.

Reports have highlighted the emotional and financial pressure the Van Der Beek family had faced in recent years. According to coverage, James Van Der Beek publicly shared his cancer diagnosis in late 2024 and had been open about the toll that treatment was taking. As part of efforts to manage rising medical costs, he had auctioned some of his own memorabilia — including items from Dawson’s Creek and the 1999 film Varsity Blues — while seeking to help fund cancer research.

Despite these efforts, the extended struggle with colorectal cancer ultimately exhausted the family’s resources, prompting the fundraiser after his death. Coverage has pointed to the financial strain experienced by many families dealing with serious illness, particularly in countries without comprehensive public healthcare coverage.

James Van Der Beek's legacy As donations continue to pour in, tributes to Van Der Beek’s life and work have surfaced across social media and in entertainment circles. Many remember him not just for his career but for his warmth, humour and dedication as a husband and father.

In interviews before his passing, Van Der Beek spoke often and openly about fatherhood, describing it as one of the most fulfilling roles of his life. He emphasised how deeply his children shaped his perspective, and how much joy they brought to him and his family.

The GoFundMe campaign remains active, with donations continuing to rise as supporters around the world contribute in memory of the late actor. For a family entering a profound period of grief and transition, that collective support is proving to be a lifeline.