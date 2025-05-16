‘Going to miss it’: Mark Cuban leaves Shark Tank after 16 years, farewell episode airs tonight

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and long-time investor on Shark Tank, is officially stepping away from the hit business reality show after 16 seasons. The 66-year-old confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), stating it was “time to move on”, though he admitted he would “miss it” deeply.

Mark Cuban’s Shark Tank journey Cuban’s journey with Shark Tank began in 2011 when he joined as a guest investor. A year later, he became a permanent fixture on the ABC series, mentoring and funding countless budding entrepreneurs.

In a heartfelt preview released by Us Weekly, producers honour Cuban’s legacy and impact on American entrepreneurship. Reflecting on his time on the show during a 2023 podcast appearance, Cuban said, “We’ve trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs... It’s going to inspire generations of kids.”

Why is he leaving the show? In a 2023 interview with the All That Smokes podcast, Mark Cuban had revealed the primary reason behind wanting to leave Shark Tank. He had spoken about how his family played an important role in making this decision.

With his children now teenagers, the investor expressed a desire to be more present. “Now that they're teenagers, they aren't waiting for Dad,” he told People. “I want to be there for that.”

Despite his decision, Mark Cuban confessed that saying goodbye would be tough. “Most of [the crew] have been here for 15 years. It's family,” he said. “We all look forward to getting together twice a year.”

When will his farewell episode air? His final appearance will air during the season 16 finale on 16 May at 8 pm ET (5:30 am IST on 17 May), with the episode also available on Hulu the following day.