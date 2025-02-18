Golden Globe and BAFTA winner The Brutalist to hit theaters in India soon – Here’s what you need to know

  • Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, a critically acclaimed film with 10 Oscar nominations, is hitting Indian theaters on February 28, 2025. Starring Adrien Brody, the film follows an architect fleeing post-war Europe to rebuild his life in America.

Published18 Feb 2025, 12:41 AM IST
Adrien Brody poses in the winners’ room with the award for the Best Leading Actor for The Brutalist during the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Britain, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes(REUTERS)

Brady Corbet’s highly anticipated film The Brutalist is set to release in Indian theaters on February 28, 2025. The film has been one of the most celebrated movies of the year, earning 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

Plot: A story of ambition and sacrifice

The Brutalist follows Laszlo Toth, a visionary architect fleeing post-war Europe in search of a new life in America. Adrien Brody stars as Toth, whose journey of rebuilding his career, marriage, and artistic vision unfolds amid betrayals, hardships, and creative struggles. The film explores themes of ambition, artistry, and the immigrant experience in post-war America.

A star-studded cast

The film boasts a powerful ensemble cast, featuring:

Adrien Brody as Laszlo Toth, Felicity Jones as Erzsebet Toth, and also Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Isaach De Bankolé, Alessandro Nivola, Joel Edgerton, Marion Cotillard, Mark Rylance, Vanessa Kirby, Sebastian Stan

Director and accolades

Directed by Brady Corbet, The Brutalist has been hailed for its stunning visuals and emotional depth. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival last September, where it received widespread acclaim.

At the Golden Globe Awards, the film won:

Best Drama Film

Best Director (Brady Corbet)

Best Actor (Adrien Brody)

At the BAFTA Awards, Corbet won Best Director, while Brody earned Best Actor for his portrayal of a Hungarian Holocaust survivor navigating life in America.

Brody on his role and the film’s message

After his BAFTA win, Adrien Brody shared that the film was “an opportunity for me to honor my own ancestral struggles.” He emphasised that while the film reflects past injustices, it also serves as a reminder of history’s lessons for today’s world.

Indian release

Following its successful festival circuit, The Brutalist has generated major buzz among cinephiles. The film will now be released in select Indian theaters on February 28, offering Indian audiences a chance to experience its compelling narrative and artistic brilliance.

