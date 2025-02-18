Golden Globe and BAFTA winner The Brutalist to hit theaters in India soon – Here’s what you need to know

Brady Corbet’s highly anticipated film The Brutalist is set to release in Indian theaters on February 28, 2025. The film has been one of the most celebrated movies of the year, earning 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

Plot: A story of ambition and sacrifice The Brutalist follows Laszlo Toth, a visionary architect fleeing post-war Europe in search of a new life in America. Adrien Brody stars as Toth, whose journey of rebuilding his career, marriage, and artistic vision unfolds amid betrayals, hardships, and creative struggles. The film explores themes of ambition, artistry, and the immigrant experience in post-war America.

Advertisement

A star-studded cast The film boasts a powerful ensemble cast, featuring:

Adrien Brody as Laszlo Toth, Felicity Jones as Erzsebet Toth, and also Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Isaach De Bankolé, Alessandro Nivola, Joel Edgerton, Marion Cotillard, Mark Rylance, Vanessa Kirby, Sebastian Stan

Director and accolades Directed by Brady Corbet, The Brutalist has been hailed for its stunning visuals and emotional depth. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival last September, where it received widespread acclaim.

Advertisement

Best Drama Film

Best Director (Brady Corbet)

Best Actor (Adrien Brody)

At the BAFTA Awards, Corbet won Best Director, while Brody earned Best Actor for his portrayal of a Hungarian Holocaust survivor navigating life in America.

Brody on his role and the film’s message After his BAFTA win, Adrien Brody shared that the film was “an opportunity for me to honor my own ancestral struggles.” He emphasised that while the film reflects past injustices, it also serves as a reminder of history’s lessons for today’s world.

Advertisement

Also Read | Paul McCartney steals the show at SNL50 with iconic Abbey Road medley | Watch