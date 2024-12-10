Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Golden Globes 2024: 'Emilia Pérez' leads with 10 nominations; Zendaya, Chalamet, and Gomez among top nominees

Golden Globes 2024: 'Emilia Pérez' leads with 10 nominations; Zendaya, Chalamet, and Gomez among top nominees

Livemint

  • Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez leads the 82nd Golden Globe nominations with 10 nods, followed by The Brutalist and Conclave. Netflix topped with 36 total nominations. Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Pamela Anderson are among notable acting nominees. The Bear led in TV. The ceremony airs January 5.

Morris Chestnut, left, and Mindy Kaling appear following the nominations announcement for the 82nd Golden Globes on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jacques Audiard's musical “Emilia Pérez" leads the 82nd Golden Globe nominations with 10 nods, outpacing contenders like "Wicked" and “The Brutalist". Netflix, which acquired the film after its Cannes debut, dominated this year’s field with 36 total nominations across film and television.

Top contenders in film

"Emilia Pérez", a Mexican narco-thriller musical, secured acting nods for Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Selena Gomez, alongside nominations for Best Film, Musical or Comedy. Brady Corbet’s "The Brutalist" followed with seven nods, including Best Picture, Drama, and acting nominations for Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce.

Other standouts include “Conclave", a papal thriller with six nods, and "The Substance", a satirical horror starring Demi Moore, earning five nominations.

In animated films, DreamWorks' “The Wild Robot" led with four nominations, solidifying its frontrunner status against competitors like "Inside Out 2" and “Moana 2".

Star-studded categories

This year’s nominations highlight performances by Zendaya ("Dune: Part Two"), Timothée Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown"), and Angelina Jolie ("Maria"). Pamela Anderson received her first Globe nomination for “The Last Showgirl", praised as a career-best.

Television highlights

In TV, “The Bear" topped with five nominations, including nods for Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. Other contenders include FX’s Shogun and Apple TV’s “Slow Horses". Selena Gomez secured her second nomination for Only Murders in the Building.

Golden Globes evolution

New categories introduced last year, such as Best Stand-Up Performance, remain, while Lifetime Achievement awards will honor Ted Danson and Viola Davis.

The 82nd Golden Globes will air on January 5, 2025, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.