Jacques Audiard's musical "Emilia Pérez" leads the 82nd Golden Globe nominations with 10 nods, outpacing contenders like "Wicked" and "The Brutalist". Netflix, which acquired the film after its Cannes debut, dominated this year's field with 36 total nominations across film and television.

Top contenders in film "Emilia Pérez", a Mexican narco-thriller musical, secured acting nods for Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Selena Gomez, alongside nominations for Best Film, Musical or Comedy. Brady Corbet’s "The Brutalist" followed with seven nods, including Best Picture, Drama, and acting nominations for Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce.

Other standouts include "Conclave", a papal thriller with six nods, and "The Substance", a satirical horror starring Demi Moore, earning five nominations.

In animated films, DreamWorks' “The Wild Robot" led with four nominations, solidifying its frontrunner status against competitors like "Inside Out 2" and “Moana 2".

Star-studded categories This year’s nominations highlight performances by Zendaya ("Dune: Part Two"), Timothée Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown"), and Angelina Jolie ("Maria"). Pamela Anderson received her first Globe nomination for “The Last Showgirl", praised as a career-best.

In TV, "The Bear" topped with five nominations, including nods for Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. Other contenders include FX's Shogun and Apple TV's "Slow Horses". Selena Gomez secured her second nomination for Only Murders in the Building.

Golden Globes evolution New categories introduced last year, such as Best Stand-Up Performance, remain, while Lifetime Achievement awards will honor Ted Danson and Viola Davis.