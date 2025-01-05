The 82nd Golden Globes, beginning Sunday night at 8 pm EST and 6:30 am Monday (India time), will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The Golden Globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. India is also eying an award with filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' obtaining two prestigious nominations at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
While India prays for Payal Kapadia, let's know when and where to watch the Golden Globes in India and abroad and some facts on the awards show:
Best film, drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best film, musical or comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Perez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best actor, drama
Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
Timothee Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
Daniel Craig, “Queer”
Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"
Best actress, drama
Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”
Angelina Jolie, “Maria”
Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”
Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”
Fernanda Torres, “I'm Still Here”
Kate Winslet, "Lee"
Best actor, musical or comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”
Hugh Grant, “Heretic”
Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”
Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”
Glen Powell, “Hit Man”
Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”
Best actress, musical or comedy
Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”
Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
Karla Sofia Gascon, “Emilia Perez”
Mikey Madison, “Anora”
Demi Moore, “The Substance”
Zendaya, "Challengers"
Best supporting actor
Yura Borisov, “Anora”
Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”
Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”
Denzel Washington, "Gladiator II"
Best supporting actress
Selena Gomez, “Emilia Perez”
Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”
Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"
Best director
Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Perez”
Sean Baker, “Anora”
Edward Berger, “Conclave”
Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”
Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
Payal Kapadia, "All We Imagine as Light"
Best non-English language film
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Perez
The Girl with the Needle
I'm Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio"
Best cinematic and box office achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best animated feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best television drama series
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Best drama actor
Donald Glover, “Mr & Mrs Smith”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”
Billy Bob Thornton, "Landman"
Best drama actress
Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
Emma D'Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
Maya Erskine, “Mr & Mrs Smith”
Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Anna Sawai, "Shogun"
Best musical or comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best musical or comedy actor
Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Best musical or comedy actress
Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Best limited series or TV movie
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best limited series or TV movie actor
Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”
Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”
Andrew Scott, "Ripley"
Best limited series or TV movie actress
Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”
Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs the Swans”
Kate Winslet, "The Regime"
