Business News/ News / Us News/  Golden Globes 2025 date, time to watch in India; will ‘All We Imagine As Light’ bring home the award?

Golden Globes 2025 date, time to watch in India; will ‘All We Imagine As Light’ bring home the award?

Livemint

  • While India prays for Payal Kapadia, let's know when and where to watch the Golden Globes in India and abroad and some facts on the awards show

Golden Globes 2025 date, time to watch in India; will ‘All We Imagine As Light’ bring home the award?

The 82nd Golden Globes, beginning Sunday night at 8 pm EST and 6:30 am Monday (India time), will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The Golden Globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. India is also eying an award with filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' obtaining two prestigious nominations at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

While India prays for Payal Kapadia, let's know when and where to watch the Golden Globes in India and abroad and some facts on the awards show:

  1. The Globes is owned by Todd Boehly's Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions.
  2. It will be broadcast LIVE by CBS and available to stream live for subscribers to Paramount with showtime beginning at 8 pm EST.
  3. In India, the viewers can watch the Golden Globes award show at 6:30 am on Monday, January 6.
  4. The 82nd Golden Globes is expected to be a star-studded show with nominees including Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Selena Gomez, Ralph Fiennes, Pamela Anderson, Kate Winslet, Adam Brody, Tilda Swinton, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in various categories.
  5. Jacques Audiard's Netflix musical “Emilia Perez" comes in as the lead nominee, with 10 nods, followed by Brady Corbet's postwar epic “The Brutalist," with seven, and Edward Berger's papal thriller “Conclave," with six. Among the top-nominated series are “The Bear," “Shogun" and “Only Murders in the Building."
  6. If Timothee Chalamet wins a Golden Globe, it would be the first major award for the 29-year-old star.
  7. Comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting the 82nd Golden Globes – the first woman to host solo.
  8. The red carpet live broadcast starts at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on CBS.
  9. Payal Kapadia is nominated in ‘best director’ category along with Jacques Audiard for “Emilia Perez", Sean Baker for “Anora", Edward Berger for “Conclave", Brady Corbet for “The Brutalist" and Coralie Fargeat for “The Substance". Her film “All We Imagine As Light" is also nominated in ‘best non-English language film’ category along with “Emilia Perez", “The Girl with the Needle", “I'm Still Here", “The Seed of the Sacred Fig" and “Vermiglio".
  10. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, are most likely to miss the upcoming Golden Globes Awards. Blake Lively will also reportedly not be attending the award show.

GOLDEN GLOBE 2025 NOMINATIONS

Best film, drama

 

The Brutalist

 

A Complete Unknown

 

Conclave

 

Dune: Part Two

 

Nickel Boys

 

September 5

Best film, musical or comedy

 

Anora

 

Challengers

 

Emilia Perez

 

A Real Pain

 

The Substance

 

Wicked

Best actor, drama

 

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist"

 

Timothee Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown"

 

Daniel Craig, “Queer"

 

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing"

 

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave"

 

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best actress, drama

 

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl"

 

Angelina Jolie, “Maria"

 

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl"

 

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door"

 

Fernanda Torres, “I'm Still Here"

 

Kate Winslet, "Lee"

Best actor, musical or comedy

 

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain"

 

Hugh Grant, “Heretic"

 

Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night"

 

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness"

 

Glen Powell, “Hit Man"

 

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man"

Best actress, musical or comedy

 

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch"

 

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked"

 

Karla Sofia Gascon, “Emilia Perez"

 

Mikey Madison, “Anora"

 

Demi Moore, “The Substance"

 

Zendaya, "Challengers"

Best supporting actor

 

Yura Borisov, “Anora"

 

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain"

 

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown"

 

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist"

 

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice"

 

Denzel Washington, "Gladiator II"

Best supporting actress

 

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Perez"

 

Ariana Grande, “Wicked"

 

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist"

 

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance"

 

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave"

 

Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

Best director

 

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Perez"

 

Sean Baker, “Anora"

 

Edward Berger, “Conclave"

 

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist"

 

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance"

 

Payal Kapadia, "All We Imagine as Light"

Best non-English language film

 

All We Imagine as Light

 

Emilia Perez

 

The Girl with the Needle

 

I'm Still Here

 

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

 

Vermiglio"

Best cinematic and box office achievement

 

Alien: Romulus

 

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

 

Deadpool & Wolverine

 

Gladiator II

 

Inside Out 2

 

Twisters

 

Wicked

 

The Wild Robot

Best animated feature

 

Flow

 

Inside Out 2

 

Memoir of a Snail

 

Moana 2

 

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

 

The Wild Robot

Best television drama series

 

The Day of the Jackal

 

The Diplomat

 

Mr & Mrs Smith

 

Shogun

 

Slow Horses

 

Squid Game

Best drama actor

 

Donald Glover, “Mr & Mrs Smith"

 

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent"

 

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses"

 

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal"

 

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun"

 

Billy Bob Thornton, "Landman"

Best drama actress

 

Kathy Bates, “Matlock"

 

Emma D'Arcy, “House of the Dragon"

 

Maya Erskine, “Mr & Mrs Smith"

 

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves"

 

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat"

 

Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Best musical or comedy series

 

Abbott Elementary

 

The Bear

 

The Gentlemen

 

Hacks

 

Nobody Wants This

 

Only Murders in the Building

Best musical or comedy actor

 

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This"

 

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside"

 

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building"

 

Jason Segel, “Shrinking"

 

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building"

 

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear"

Best musical or comedy actress

 

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This"

 

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary"

 

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear"

 

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building"

 

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along"

 

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best limited series or TV movie

 

Baby Reindeer

 

Disclaimer

 

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

 

The Penguin

 

Ripley

 

True Detective: Night Country

Best limited series or TV movie actor

 

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin"

 

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer"

 

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer"

 

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

 

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow"

 

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Best limited series or TV movie actress

 

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer"

 

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country"

 

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin"

 

Sofia Vergara, “Griselda"

 

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs the Swans"

 

Kate Winslet, "The Regime"

