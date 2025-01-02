One of the most esteemed film award shows, the Golden Globes 2025 will take place on Sunday, January 12. With less than 10 days for the event, which also acts as an ‘Oscar-predictor,’ here's a complete guide on when and where to watch the Golden Globes Awards 2025.

As per reports by USA Today, 2025's spectacle promises fresh hosts and a new streaming platform for showcasing the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes.

Viola Davis, the iconic actress known for her role in award-winning movies such as ‘The Help’ and The Hunger Games prequel, would be presenting at the awards, Golden Globes announced on X.

Golden Globes 2025: When and where to watch the show The Golden Globes 2025 will take place on Sunday, January 12. However, the live pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST hosted by Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight and Marc Malkin of Variety.

Fans can also catch the pre-show action on Penske Media platforms such as Variety, Entertainment Tonight, Billboard, and Rolling Stone. Those with a Paramount+ Essential subscription can stream the ceremony one day later, on January 13.

Golden Globes 2025: Who is the host for this year? This Golden Globes 2025 will see comedian Nikki Glaser as the host. Fresh off from Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady, Nikki Glaser is known for her sharp wit and bold humour.

Nikki Glaser expressed her excitement about hosting one of the biggest award ceremonies in the film industry. “The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy," she said in a statement released by the Globes. "It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so)," Glaser told USA Today.

Golden Globes 2025: A look at the nominations For 2025, the musical Emilia Pérez has 10 nominations in its kitty, including Best Comedy or Musical.

World War II drama The Brutalist, with seven nominations, is in a neck-and-neck battle with the Vatican-set thriller Conclave, which has six nominations.