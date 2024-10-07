Goldman Sachs eyes 4.32% upside for S&P 500, raises year-end target to 6,000; US recession odds eased to 15%

Goldman Sachs raised its target for the benchmark S&P 500 as it opens a new tab index for the year-end and the next 12 months on expectations of higher growth margins for companies and a steady macroeconomic outlook through 2025, reported the news agency Reuters on Monday. 

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published7 Oct 2024, 09:47 PM IST
The S&P 500 index is up nearly 20 per cent year-to-date and stands near record highs. Goldman Sachs also eased its odds of a U.S. economic recession to 15 per cent from 20 per cent.
The S&P 500 index is up nearly 20 per cent year-to-date and stands near record highs. Goldman Sachs also eased its odds of a U.S. economic recession to 15 per cent from 20 per cent. (Reuters / Andrew Kelly)

Investment giant Goldman Sachs raised its target for the benchmark S&P 500 as it opens a new tab index for the year-end and the next 12 months on expectations of higher growth margins for companies and a steady macroeconomic outlook through 2025, reported the news agency Reuters on Monday, October 7.

The Wall Street investment giant raised its target for the index 300 points for the next 12 months to 6,300 from 6,000 and also lifted its 2024 year-end target to 6,000 from its 5,600 levels, as per the agency report.

Also Read | Ola Electric hires Goldman, Kotak for IPO in early 2024

Goldman eyes a 4.32 per cent upside for the stock, at year-end from the index's last close of 5,751.07 points on Friday, as per the report.

Goldman Sachs is also bullish on the earnings per share(EPS) growth of corporate America, lifting its 2025 EPS estimates to $268 from $256, showing an 11 per cent rise on an annual basis. The investment firm maintained its 2024 EPS forecast at $241. 

Also Read | Westlife Foodworld stock climbs 9% after Goldman Sachs boosts rating to ’Buy’

“Our forward EPS estimates reflect a steady macro outlook...(and) the primary driver of the upward revision to our 2025 EPS estimate is greater margin expansion,” said David Kostin, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, in a note dated Friday, reported the agency. 

US Economy

The August data of the United States economy grew faster than the expected amount in the second quarter amid strong support from consumer spending. Corporate profits rebounded which is likely to help sustain expansion, as per the agency report.

Also Read | Goldman Sachs raises gold price forecast to $2,900/oz for early 2025

“Macro backdrop remains conducive to modest margin expansion,” said Kostin, quoted by the agency.

Boost from the technology sector and recovery in the semiconductor industry cycle will further support the company's EPS growth, said Goldman, as per the report.

The S&P 500 index is up nearly 20 per cent year-to-date and stands near record highs. Goldman Sachs also eased its odds of a U.S. economic recession to 15 per cent from 20 per cent.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 09:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsGoldman Sachs eyes 4.32% upside for S&P 500, raises year-end target to 6,000; US recession odds eased to 15%

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,209.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    85.85 (1.21%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,030.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    6.95 (0.23%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,460.90
    03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.35 (-0.95%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    977.25
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.