Tesla CEO Elon Musk attended US President-elect Donald Trump's New Year's Eve party at the Mar-a-Lago event in Palm Beach, Florida. Sharing a picture with his son X-Æ-12 on his shoulder, Musk wrote that he has "a good feeling about 2025".

Musk, who once had a rocky relationship with the president-elect, has grown fond of the 78-year-old in recent months. Musk had lifted the ban on Trump when he took over the social media giant in 2022, and later campaigned for the 45th US president in the 2024 election.

Trump has also reciprocated Musk's support by issuing numerous statements praising the world's richest man. He also recently sided with Musk after he spoke out against H-1B visas, issuing a statement saying he had many H-1B visas on his property.

“I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas. That’s why we have them. I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program," Trump was quoted by New York Post as saying.

Elon Musk renting space at Mar-a-Lago: As per a New York Times report, Elon Musk is currently ‘renting’ one of the residential spaces at Mar-a-Lago which gives him easy access to Trump and the ability to frequently drop in on his dinners, including one with rival and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Trump reportedly moved into the cottage around election day and watched the results from there. During his stay at the property, Musk is also accompanied by at least two of his children and their nannies. Shivon Zillis, the mother of Musk's 12th child 'X' and a former Neuralink employee, has also been photographed at Mar-a-Lago several times, including during the New Year's Eve event.

Elon Musk new name: In other connected news, Elon Musk also recently changed his name to ‘Kekus Maximus’ on X, accompanied by a change in his profile picture with an imaginative version of the 'Pepe the Frog' meme. The depiction features Pepe dressed as a warrior, complete with armour, wielding a joystick for a video game.

The name "Kekius Maximus" has recently gained traction in the cryptocurrency sphere, stemming from the newly popular memecoin, KEKIUS. This unique character merges the iconic Pepe the Frog meme with Maximus, the heroic figure from the acclaimed film Gladiator. Following tech mogul Elon Musk's playful adoption of this moniker on his X (formerly Twitter) account, KEKIUS experienced an astonishing surge of over 500 per cent in value within hours, as reported by CoinGecko.

