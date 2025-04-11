Good Friday 2025: Date, meaning, history, significance, and traditions

In 2025, Good Friday will be observed on April 18. It is commemorated on the Friday before Easter Sunday and marks one of the most solemn days in the Christian calendar.

What is Good Friday? Good Friday is the day Christians remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is part of the Holy Week and is observed during the Paschal Triduum, the three-day period that begins with Maundy Thursday and ends with Easter Sunday.

Historical background The term "Good" in Good Friday is believed to have evolved from "God’s Friday," or it may reflect the good that came from Christ’s sacrifice—namely, humanity’s redemption.

Religious significance Good Friday is a day of mourning, reflection, and penance. It serves as a reminder of Jesus’s suffering and unwavering obedience to God's will. The crucifixion is seen as a pivotal moment in Christian theology, representing the ultimate sacrifice for humanity’s salvation.

How is Good Friday observed? Observances vary across denominations and cultures but typically include:

Church services: Most Christian churches hold special Good Friday services with Bible readings, hymns, and silent prayer.

Stations of the Cross: Many Catholics and some Protestant churches perform this devotional practice, retracing Jesus's final journey.

Fasting and Abstinence: Catholics often observe a day of fasting.

Silent reflection: In some places, from noon to 3 p.m.—believed to be the hours Jesus hung on the cross—people reflect in silence.

No festivities: The tone is somber, and celebratory activities are usually avoided.

Traditions in the United States Observances of Good Friday vary widely across the US due to religious diversity and denomination:

Church services

Many Christian churches, especially Catholic, Anglican, Lutheran, and Methodist, hold special Good Friday services in the afternoon or evening.

Services include Bible readings, hymns, the Stations of the Cross, and moments of silence.

Veneration of the Cross

In some churches, worshippers participate in the veneration of the cross, where they approach and touch or kneel before a crucifix.

Public events and reenactments

In cities with large Catholic or Hispanic populations (e.g., San Antonio, Los Angeles, Miami), there may be processions or reenactments of the Passion of Christ.

Fasting and reflection

Some Christians observe fasting, and spend the day in quiet reflection or prayer.

Is it a public holiday? Good Friday is not a federal holiday in the US, but it is observed as a state holiday in some states like Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.