Good news for Indians in US: 8 new consular application centres to be opened in THESE cities; check here

Ambassador of India to the United States of America Vinay Kwatra announced the major expansion of Consular Services in the United States starting from August 01, 2025. He said it would be opened in 8 cities, namely Boston, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Addison, Orlando, Raleigh, and San Jose.

The Embassy of India in Washington, DC posted a video message by Kwatra on X (formerly Twitter).

“Announcing major expansion of our Consular Services in the USA beginning August 01, 2025. Here is a message from Ambassador Vinay Kwatra about this expansion and the positive changes it would bring to our service delivery,” the post read.

'Centers will remain open on Saturdays' He said, “With the opening of these new Indian Consular Application Centers, our presence to provide extensive consular services and related delivery capabilities would increase and expand significantly. It would also make the delivery of these consular services faster and more accessible to our vibrant Indian Diaspora. Starting August 1, all the Indian Consular Application Centers will remain open on Saturdays.”

“With opening two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles, which the Honorable Prime Minister had announced a few months ago, we would be able to further strengthen not just the relation between our two countries but also our people-to-people ties, particularly in the areas of Boston and Los Angeles,” he added.

While stating they would be streamlining various miscellaneous consular services, he urged Indian diaspora to keep checking the website of the Indian Embassy, wherein specific information about its availability and opening these Indian consular application centers would be made available more often.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, nearly 5.4 million Indian origin people (per MEA data; comprises 2.07 million NRIs) live in the US, amounting to the third-largest Asian ethnic group in the US.