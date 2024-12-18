The Biden administration has relaxed H-1B visa rules, easing the hiring process for foreign skilled workers. This change aids Indian tech professionals transitioning from F-1 visas, enhancing competitiveness for U.S. companies while ensuring compliance with labor protections.

To make the hiring of foreign workers easier for American firms, the outgoing Joe Biden government relaxed norms related to H-1B visas on Tuesday. The development will help American firms to hire more foreign workers with special skills.

Relaxation of H-1B visa rules for American companies will help thousands of Indian tech professionals get a high-paying job in the US.

H-1B visa rules eased: What are the changes announced by Biden govt? -The relaxation, announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), will modernise the definition and criteria for special positions and nonprofit and governmental research organisations. These entities are exempted from the annual statutory limit on H-1B visas.

-The H-B visa rue change will also let US companies to hire as per their business requirements to strengthen their position in the global marketplace, read a press release.

-New rule will streamline the the approvals process, increase its flexibility. This will allow employers to retain talented workers.

-The final rule will allow USCIS to fast forward the application process for most individuals who had previously been approved for an H-1B visa.

New edition of Form I-129 available from January 17 The government will provide a new edition of form I-129 from January 17, 2025 to implement the revised H-1B visa guidelines. All the petitioners who will apply for visa after the date will be required to fill the new edition of the form. USCIS will soon publish a preview version of the new Form I-129 edition on uscis.gov.

“American businesses rely on the H-1B visa programme for the recruitment of highly-skilled talent, benefiting communities across the country," said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

"These improvements to the programme provide employers with greater flexibility to hire global talent, boost our economic competitiveness, and allow highly skilled workers to continue to advance American innovation," he said.

About H-1B visa H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that permits US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical and technical expertise.

It is worth noting that not all professionals are eligible for an H-1B visa. This visa covers occupations related to fields like IT, engineering, mathematics, science, and medicine. It is valid for three years and can be extended up to six years.

The relaxation in rules will also ensure a smoother transition from F-1 student visas to H-1B visas, which are key for US firms to bring talented professionals from countries like India and China.