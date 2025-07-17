‘Good Trouble’ protests across US on July 17 to honor civil rights icon John Lewis, oppose Trump policies

Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to rally at more than 1,600 locations nationwide in the US on Thursday (July 17) for the Good Trouble Lives On protests — a day of action honoring the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis and condemning what organizers call “the most brazen rollback of civil rights in generations” by the Trump administration.

The protests are timed to coincide with the fifth anniversary of Lewis’ death and aim to build momentum around voting rights, women’s rights, immigrant protections, and economic justice.

“Good Trouble” in the spirit of John Lewis The phrase “Good Trouble” was famously used by Lewis to describe the kind of disruptive, nonviolent action necessary to achieve social change. Organizers say they received the blessing of Lewis’ family to invoke his legacy.

“This is exactly what Congressman Lewis meant when he talked about good trouble — finding ways to be of service to your community,” said Allison Pulliam, co-director of the Declaration for American Democracy Coalition, one of the groups coordinating the protests.

Events planned in all 50 states Major events are planned in cities including Chicago, Atlanta, St. Louis, Annapolis, and Washington, D.C., while hundreds of smaller gatherings will take place in towns across the US locations also include Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Phoenix, Austin, Columbus, Charlotte, and New York City, as well as in Alaska and Hawaii.

Palm Beach County, Florida — home to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — will host five separate actions, including a march, a car parade, and public speakers discussing Lewis’ legacy.

Not just protests — community action too Alongside rallies and marches, many events will include moral assemblies, food drives, teach-ins, voter registration drives, and sign-making stations.

“People are showing up in their communities in the ways they feel led to show up,” said Pulliam. “Whether it’s chalk art or civic education, it’s about connection and action.”

In Yonkers, New York, the local NAACP and Indivisible groups are hosting an event in Van Der Donck Park. Organizer Andrea Skipper said they expect around 200 people, with activities ranging from chalk art to voter education.

Organizers expect historic turnout despite weekday timing Despite the protests being held midweek, turnout is expected to be high. Most events are scheduled for after typical work hours, and some will start early in the morning.

“This is the largest one-day voting rights and civil rights movement action in all 50 states and internationally in U.S. history,” said Barbara Arnwine, co-leader of the Transformative Justice Coalition. “And the largest weekday action this year.”