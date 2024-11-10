’Goodbye, America’: Celebrities slam Trump’s victory with fiery posts on social media — From Cardi B to Mark Hamill

The stunning result of the US Presidential Election, with Donald Trump defeating Kamala Harris, has sparked a wave of reactions from celebrities worldwide, many of whom are voicing their disappointment and concern over the future of America.

Rapper Cardi B shared her dismay on social media, writing "I hate yall bad.", and supporting Kamala Harris for her campaign’s integrity. "You never accepted defeat as an option," she wrote on Instagram. Cardi, who campaigned alongside Harris, acknowledged the significance of Harris running as a woman of color, stating, "You showed me, my daughters, and women across the country that anything is possible."

Jack White, singer and songwriter, in a fiery statement on Instagram, condemned Trump's victory, calling him a "wannabe dictator" and detailing the many policies he believes Trump will enact, including deportations, climate change denial, and restrictions on abortion rights. White expressed his disbelief at how many Americans supported a figure with such a controversial history.

Lili Reinhart, the "Riverdale" star, voiced her deep sadness on X, especially for the women who accused Trump of sexual assault. "I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry," she wrote.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill also expressed his disillusionment, posting on X, "They say we get the leaders we deserve. Either that has just been disproven, or this is not the America we all thought we were living in."

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish succinctly summed up her feelings with a blunt message on her Instagram Story, stating, "It's a war on women," while Ariana Grande posted a message of solidarity: "Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today."

Actress and producer Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on the national divide, noting the fear and uncertainty many Americans are now facing. "For all those people there will be those who will help you. Me included," Curtis assured, as she acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly for marginalized communities.

Renowned author Philip Pullman delivered a stark message with, "Goodbye, America. It was nice knowing you."

And, Stephen King warned, “There’s a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT’S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy,” reflecting on the fragile nature of democratic institutions.

Gymnast Simone Biles, expressing frustration and concern, posted a message urging President Biden to act before leaving office. "I need you to stand up, straighten your back and make some things shake before your departure," she wrote.

Actor John Cusack had a harsh critique of the election outcome, calling it a sign of "deep nihilism" that would lead the country towards destruction.