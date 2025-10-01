Google accused of blocking AI summaries on Trump’s mental health while providing answers for Biden and Obama

Google appears to be blocking AI-generated summaries for searches related to President Donald Trump’s mental acuity, including questions about dementia, and Alzheimer’s. Users searching “does Trump show signs of dementia” received a message saying, “An AI Overview is not available for this search,” The Verge reported.

Even in AI Mode, only a list of standard web results is shown, without any summarized information. Similar queries about Trump also produce no AI Overview, offering only a list of links, the news report stated.

AI summaries available for Biden searches By contrast, AI searches about other past Presidents produce summaries, the news outlet stated. Searching “does Biden show signs of dementia” in AI Mode generates a response beginning, “It’s not possible to definitively state whether former President Joe Biden has dementia based solely on publicly available information,” The Verge noted. The news outlet said AI summaries also indicate that there is “no clinical diagnosis or public proof that former President Joe Biden has Alzheimer’s disease.”

Obama also receives AI overviews The discrepancy is not limited to Biden. Searches about former President Barack Obama also return AI Overviews stating, “No public evidence or statements from medical professionals indicate that former President Barack Obama has dementia,” according to The Verge.

Political sensitivity may influence Google’s caution Coverage of Trump and Biden’s mental acuity has been widespread, and as the two oldest presidents in US history, queries on their cognitive health are common. Google’s caution may also be influenced by the political implications of presenting information about a sitting or former president.

YouTube lawsuit settlement adds context Separately, in latest developments Google recently agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle a lawsuit regarding Trump’s YouTube account suspension after the January 6 Capitol attack.