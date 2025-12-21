Google and Apple warn H-1B and other visa holders to avoid international travel amid delays in stamping

Tech giants Google and Apple have suggested some employees on US work visas to refrain from international travel as visa stamping appointments at embassies can be delayed by up to 12 months, Business Insider reported on Saturday, 20 December, citing internal memos.

The delays arose due to new ⁠social media screening requirements, as per immigration law firms cited in the report, who further warned that staff risk being ⁠stranded outside the US if appointments are postponed.

What does Google's memo say? "Please be aware that some US Embassies and Consulates are experiencing significant visa stamping appointment delays, currently reported as up to 12 months," the report quoted a memo sent Thursday by BAL Immigration Law, which represents Google. The firm advised employees to avoid international travel because they would “risk an extended stay outside the US.”

The advisory concerns holders of H-1B, H-4, F, J, and M visas, the report said, citing Google’s memo, which notes that some US embassies and consulates are experiencing appointment delays of up to a year.

What does Apple's memo say? Last week, Fragomen, the law firm representing Apple, sent a memo to certain visa holders warning them not to travel.

"Given the recent updates and the possibility of unpredictable, extended delays when returning to the U.S., we strongly recommend that employees without a valid H-1B visa stamp avoid international travel for now," the report quoted the memo. "If travel cannot be postponed, employees should connect with Apple Immigration and Fragomen in advance to discuss the risks."

US President Donald Trump recently announced an increase in the vetting of applicants for H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, including the screening of their social media accounts.

The H-1B visa program, commonly utilised by the US tech industry to recruit skilled workers from India and China, has come under scrutiny following the Trump administration's implementation of a $10,000 fee for new applications this year.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, in September strongly recommended that its employees avoid international travel and advised H-1B visa holders to stay in the US, Reuters reported.