Google Drive, Docs, and Sheets down for thousands of users in US; engineering team investigating

Reports of outages for Google Drive, Google Docs, and Google Sheets began emerging on Downdetector just after noon EST on Wednesday (November 12). By 1 p.m., over 2,800 users had reported issues with Google Drive alone, while hundreds more reported problems with Google search, Google Sheets, and Google Docs.

Google confirms access issues Google acknowledged the problems, stating it was “investigating access issues” impacting Google Drive, Sheets, and Docs. The Google Workspace status dashboard confirmed there is currently no workaround available for affected users.

Impact on users According to Downdetector, nearly 3,000 users reported issues as of 1 p.m. ET, with approximately half experiencing server connection errors. More than a third of users reported difficulty accessing their personal files.

Users described widespread disruptions on social media and forums:

“I’ve tried reloading Google Docs and Google Drive many times but it still doesn’t work for me.”

“Google Docs and Sheets are still offline. Can't access or download any of these files on my personal drive.”

“It came back for a bit but went back down shortly after.”

“Saying I can't open any of my Google Docs. Keeps saying 'Error making file offline.' It works on my laptop but not my phone.”

“Why is down??? I’m doing HW, I have like 15 papers to do. Come back!!!!”

Google status updates Google posted a status update confirming the issue:

“We are experiencing an issue with Google Drive, Google Sheets, Google Docs beginning at Wednesday, 2025-11-12 09:00 PST. Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue. We will provide an update by Wednesday, 2025-11-12 11:45 PST with current details. We apologize to all who are affected by the disruption.”