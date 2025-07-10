Google faces EU antitrust fine as search result dispute heats up - all details here

Google could face massive EU fines after failing to resolve a fight over its search results. At a July 7-8 workshop, Google suggested putting competitors like Skyscanner and Booking.com in a special box at the top of travel search pages.



Critics immediately rejected both options, arguing they still favor Google’s own services like Google Hotels and Google Flights. The European Commission will soon decide if these changes satisfy the new Digital Markets Act law. If not, Google could be fined up to 10% of its global sales—about $30.7 billion based on last year’s revenue.



Travel companies slammed Google’s proposals as deceptive. Skyscanner CEO Bryan Batista warned the designs "risk misleading consumers" and actually "cement Google’s position" at the top of search results . According to Reuters, lawyer Thomas Hoppner, representing complainants, accused Google of diverting attention from its "own non-compliance" by exaggerating conflicts between hotels and booking sites



Google’s legal chief Oliver Bethell countered that "competing interests pull us in different directions," insisting solutions must balance all European users’ needs, not just a few companies, according to Reuters.

