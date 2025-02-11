Google has officially changed the name Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in the US, following an order by US President Donald Trump. As part of the change, Google stated that users in the US will now see ‘Gulf of America,’ while those in Mexico will continue to see ‘Gulf of Mexico.’ For everyone else, both names will be displayed.

“In the U.S., the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) has officially updated 'Gulf of Mexico' to ‘Gulf of America’," the tech giant said.

Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America

Notably, President Donald Trump had signed an executive order shortly after taking the oath of office changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and restoring the name of Mount Denali to Mount McKinley.

Trump recognises February 9 as ‘Gulf of America Day’ US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation recognising February 9 as "the first-ever Gulf of America Day" after a recent executive order by him to rename the Gulf of Mexico. "Today, I am making my first visit to the Gulf of America since its renaming," Trump said in the proclamation published on the White House website.

US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has congratulated Donald Trump for signing an executive order which renamed the Gulf of Mexico as Gulf of America.

Burgum, who is serving as the 55th Secretary of the US Department of Interior, wrote on X, "It's official! Congratulations @POTUS on the Gulf of America! @Interior has implemented your instruction from the Executive Order on Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness. Another big win for President Trump's agenda to Make America Great Again."

Mexican President's reaction on Trump's executive order Last month, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had jokingly remarked that the name of US should be changed to ‘Mexican America’, a historic name that was found early maps of the region.