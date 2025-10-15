Google offers new changes to search results to avoid EU antitrust fine

In an attempt to avoid the European Union antitrust fine, Alphabet's Google has offered to make further changes to its search results. Google said its latest adjustments were made so that search results for third-party vertical search services and Google’s own offerings provide identical information, functionality, and features.

“We will create the opportunity for each VSS to show its own box on Search. A VSS box will be populated with results from that VSS inventory,” the company said in its proposal.

It added the box would have the same format and information for third-party VSSs as for Google. The winning bid for the box would be based on objective and non-discriminatory criteria and it would not share its rivals' data with others, Google said.

Suppliers such as hotels, restaurants, airlines, and travel services would appear in a separate box, positioned either above or below the vertical search results, depending on how relevant they are to the user’s query.

The tech giant revised its July proposal after receiving criticism from specialised vertical search platforms – those focused on specific industries like travel, dining, and transport – as well as from price comparison websites.

Google has come under the scrutiny of the European Commission for allegedly favouring its own services such as Google Shopping, Google Hotels and Google Flights over competitors. Also Read | Google ruling shows antitrust tools struggle to keep up with tech markets

It risks a fine in the coming months, other sources have told Reuters.

The EU case is under the landmark Digital Markets Act, which sets out a list of dos and don'ts to limit the power of Big Tech, create room for rivals and increase choice for users.

Google also said that it wanted to close the case and find a solution that caters to all parties.

“We remain concerned that any further changes to Search would prioritise the commercial interests of a small set of intermediaries over European businesses who want to sell directly to their customers,” a Google spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Britain's competition watchdog, Competition and Markets Authority, recently paved the way for tougher regulation to tackle Google's dominance in online search, under new targeted measures focused on technology giants.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has designated Google with “strategic market status” (SMS), subjecting it to special requirements, in a final decision following a nine-month investigation.

“We have found that Google maintains a strategic position in the search and search advertising sector,” Will Hayter, executive director for digital markets at the CMA, said in a statement.