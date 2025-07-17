Google Search gets brainy upgrade with AI calling and deep research

Google just added its most powerful AI model, Gemini 2.5 Pro, to AI Mode in Search. This "brainy upgrade" helps solve tough math problems, code questions, and complex research.

Paid subscribers (Google AI Pro or AI Ultra) can select it from a dropdown menu starting this week. For everyday questions, the regular AI model remains the default for quick help. The upgrade makes Google Search act like a genius research assistant that explains tricky topics step-by-step while linking to sources for deeper learning.

A new "Deep Search" tool uses Gemini 2.5 Pro to create detailed reports in minutes, work that normally takes hours. It runs hundreds of searches automatically, connects facts from different sources, and builds fully-cited summaries.

This helps with big projects like buying a home, investment research, or school assignments. For example, searching "how to save for retirement" now generates a personalized investment guide comparing strategies like 401(k)s and IRAs, complete with source links.

AI calls businesses for you Tired of phone calls? Google Search can now ring local businesses for you. Search for services like "dog groomers near me," click "Have AI check pricing," and answer a few questions. The AI then calls shops to compare prices and availability, compiling results in one list.

Every call starts with: "Hi, this is an automated Google assistant calling for a customer..." so businesses know it’s AI. The feature rolls out first in the U.S., with Pro/Ultra subscribers getting more requests per month.

Subscription perks expand These upgrades debut for Google’s paid AI tiers ($20/month Pro and $40/month Ultra) as exclusive early access.

Free users will get limited features later. The moves aim to challenge rivals like ChatGPT Search by adding tools that handle real-world tasks, from booking appointments to analyzing stock charts.