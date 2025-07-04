Google’s Fourth of July doodle paints America across its letters in red, white, and blue

As the United States prepares to mark its Independence Day, Google has updated its Doodle to celebrate the Fourth of July. This year’s design features the US map creatively spread across each letter of the word “Google,” using the classic red, white, and blue palette, complete with white stars.

Google also shared a message highlighting the historical significance of the day: "Happy Independence Day! On this day in 1776, the 13 colonies officially adopted the Declaration of Independence and began working to establish their independence from British rule. After meticulous revisions, the United States emerged as a free nation. The recognition of July 4th as a federal holiday followed in 1870."

The note further explains how Americans commemorate the day: "The day is marked by Americans coming together in community. All across the country, people gather to attend local parades, patriotic concerts, backyard barbecues, and dazzling firework shows. The spectacle of fireworks, a tradition deeply embedded in Fourth of July celebrations, made its debut in 1777, during the very first organised commemoration of Independence. This electrifying tradition has grown, transforming into nationwide displays that paint the night sky with brilliant bursts of colour and light, like the ones seen in this Doodle."

In 2024, the search engine marked the occasion with an animated Doodle featuring vibrant American landscapes. The design showcased a stylised letter "G" covered in red and blue stars and stripes, travelling through various parts of the country. That artwork paid tribute to the historic moment in 1776 when the 13 colonies declared independence from British rule, laying the foundation of the United States.