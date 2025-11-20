Google's Sundar Pichai fears AI could replace CEOs one day: ‘Maybe one of the easier things’

Artificial Intelligence (AI) may not just cost you your job, but it can also even replace CEOs of big companies, believes Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Sundar Pichai was asked if AI could pose a threat to all jobs, including his own job as a CEO. Pichai responded with a subtle smile.

“I think what a CEO does is maybe one of the easier things, maybe for an AI to do one day,” he said.

He recalled his statement from many years ago and said, "AI is the most profound technology humanity has ever worked on, and it has potential for extraordinary benefits."

Pichai said, "We will have to work through societal disruptions."

‘People will need to adapt’ Pichai opined that the tech will eliminate some jobs but also “evolve and transition” others—ramifications that mean “people will need to adapt.”

The Google CEO said AI will end up creating new opportunities. "As an example, like YouTubers, anybody will be able to create the content...It will evolve and transition certain jobs, and people will need to adapt...," he said.

Pichai urged the next generation to embrace the technology and explained that people across professions would have to learn it in order to sustain in their jobs. "People who adopt and adapt to AI will do better," he said.

"It doesn't matter if you are a teacher or doctor," he said, assuring that all those professions would be around, but the people will do well in each of those professions if they learn how to use these tools.

'Chief executive automations' Pichai’s comments came as other tech CEOs predicted the coming of a new era of chief executive automations.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previously said AI will someday do his job better than him. He had said, “I will be nothing but enthusiastic the day that happens.”

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of buy-now-pay-later firm Klarna, also said in a post on X earlier this year that “AI is capable of doing all our jobs, my own included.”

The two CEOs join another 49 percent of 500 chief executives surveyed by online learning platform edX who believed “most” or “all” of their job functions should be automated by AI, Fortune reported.

Meanwhile, there were other CEOs who felt otherwise.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, when asked last year about whether AI could take his job, replied “absolutely not.” He also said AI was a long way from replacing workers at a massive scale, adding that while the tech may be able to do some parts of a job up to 1,000 times better, “As we speak, AI has no possibility of doing what we do,” he added.