Goose concert attendee dies after fatal fall from upper level at Madison Square Garden

A 51-year-old man has died after falling from an upper tier of Madison Square Garden during a concert by American jam band Goose, authorities said.
According to CBS News, the incident occurred shortly before 10 pm on Saturday while the band was performing at the iconic New York venue. Police said the man fell from the arena’s 300 level and sustained critical injuries.
Emergency responders located the concertgoer unconscious and unresponsive inside the venue. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities have not publicly released the man's identity, and the circumstances surrounding the fall remain under investigation. No further details were immediately available regarding what led to the incident.
Following the tragedy, Goose issued a statement on Instagram expressing sympathy for those affected.
“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.”
Madison Square Garden also expressed condolences in a statement provided to Variety.
“While we await the police report on the tragedy at last night’s Goose concert, we are deeply saddened by the loss of a fan’s life at Madison Square Garden. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the concertgoer.”
Goose, formed in 2014 in Wilton, Connecticut, has built a devoted following through extensive touring and improvisational live performances. The current line-up features Rick Mitarotonda, Peter Anspach, Trevor Weekz and Cotter Ellis.
Despite the incident, reports indicated that the band completed its scheduled performance. The California Post reported that Goose finished its 16-song set and concluded the concert shortly before midnight.
The band is currently in the midst of its 'Big Tour' and is scheduled to continue with performances in New York’s Central Park before heading to dates in Charleston, South Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Columbia, Maryland later this month.
The fatal fall is not the first such incident at a major concert venue in New York City. In 2021, a man in his 40s died after falling from an upper-tier balcony during a Dead & Company concert at Citi Field. Police said at the time: “He attempted a body flip, fell, and landed on the balcony below.”
Investigators have not announced whether foul play is suspected in Saturday’s incident, and officials are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall at Madison Square Garden.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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