GOP lawmaker Don Bacon to introduce Bill today limiting Donald Trump’s tariff authority amid Republican dissent

United States Representative Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican, plans to introduce legislation on Monday (April 7) that would restrict President Donald Trump’s authority to unilaterally impose tariffs, as dissent within the Republican ranks grows over the president’s recent economic policy move.

Advertisement

Bacon confirmed the move during an interview with CBS News on Sunday.

“This will be in the queue that we can use, and it's time that Congress restores its authorities here,” Bacon said, referring to congressional power over tariffs and taxation. “The Constitution is clear, the House and the Senate, Congress, has the power of tariffs and taxes, and we gave some of that power to the executive branch, and I think in hindsight, that was a mistake.”

Speaker Johnson urges Republicans to back Trump Despite the growing pushback, House Speaker Mike Johnson has reportedly urged GOP lawmakers to “hold the line” and support Trump’s tariff plan. According to The Wall Street Journal, Johnson told his colleagues on a call Sunday that they should trust Trump’s instincts on the economy and “give the tariffs time to play out.”

Advertisement

Senate version already gaining support Bacon’s bill mirrors a Senate version that has already garnered the support of seven Republican senators. The Senate legislation would require the White House to seek congressional approval before imposing tariffs.

Read More

Only a few more Republican senators would be needed to reach the 60-vote threshold required to pass the Senate bill. If the Senate passes the bill, Bacon believes that would generate momentum in the House. “If the bill were to get 60 votes in the Senate, they'll put pressure on the House to look at this,” he told CBS.

Tariffs spark market turbulence Trump’s sweeping tariffs on nearly all countries were enacted last week. However, the move has rattled the stock market and prompted warnings from economists about a potential recession. Advertisement

“If we continue to see the stock market go a certain direction, or if we see inflation or unemployment shift in a bad way, I think then this bill becomes a very viable bill,” Bacon said.

Resistance among House Republicans remains uncertain Despite the Senate momentum, Bacon acknowledged it would be “harder to pass this in the House.” It remains unclear how many House Republicans will support his bill when it is formally introduced.