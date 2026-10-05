‘Got the law involved’: FBI Director Kash Patel gets engaged to longtime girlfriend | Who is Alexis Wilkins?

“Went and got the law involved”: Country singer Alexis Wilkins announced her engagement to 46-year-old FBI Director Kash Patel in a post to X on Sunday (local time).

The 27-year-old country singer posted a black-and-white photo of herself standing with Patel, 46, flashing her hand in front of them to show off her ring.

Patel, who reposted Wilkin's photo, has faced criticism for travelling on government aircraft for trips with no known or apparent law-enforcement purpose, including using an FBI jet to fly to State College, Pennsylvania, for a pro wrestling event where Wilkin performed the national anthem.

Photos posted to social media by Wilkins afterwards showed the couple smiling while she held an oversized golden championship belt.

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Who is Alexis Wilkins? Alexis Wilkins is a country singer and political commentator. She released her debut album, Grit, in 2023.

The two have been dating since “long before” Patel took over as head of the FBI in 2025, when she attended his swearing-in. “All of this was not on my bingo card, but here we are,” she joked in 2025.

According to PEOPLE, she is 18 years younger than Patel.

In July 2025, Wilkins said on The Megyn Kelly Show that she spent part of her childhood in England and Switzerland, but grew up mostly in Arkansas. “It was my favourite place I've lived,” she said. “People ask me, ‘Oh, did you love Europe?’ Of course I did. But my favourite place to live was by far Arkansas.”

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Wilkins graduated from Belmont University in Nashville in 2020 with a degree in business, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has worked as a recording artist, performer and writer since August 2007.

Professionally, her LinkedIn profile says she has been a consultant for The American Border Story since May 2025 and has been a board member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) since June 2025.

Wilkins has been affiliated with conservative groups and writes on her website that she “honours country tradition while adding relevance and current commentary.”

Wilkins also made headlines as a performer at US President Donald Trump's Great American State Fair on the National Mall as part of America 250, after other artists pulled out of the event when they learned it was not a nonpartisan celebration.

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How did Alexis Wilkins meet Kash Patel? On The Megyn Kelly Show, Wikings said that she met Kash Patel at an event at a friend's house in Nashville, and liked that he was “so honest”. “We both are very patriotic, so obviously there are things there that we definitely agree on,” she said.