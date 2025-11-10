Government shutdown 2025 update: Big breakthrough in US Senate as Democrats, Republicans break filibuster in 60-40 vote

In a breakthrough late Sunday (local time), the US Senate advanced a funding bill after weeks of gridlock between the Democrats and the Republicans. This came as the first step towards ending the 40-day US government shutdown – the longest in history.

Advertisement

According to CNN, the Senate voted 60-40 to break a Democratic filibuster on the government funding legislation. Ahead of the voting, eight Senate Democrats had agreed to a deal that included a later vote on extending health care subsidies — which had been on the table for weeks — as well as assurances that federal workers laid off during the shutdown would be brought back on.

Democrats who voted in favour were: Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, Dick Durbin, John Fetterman, Tim Kaine, Maggie Hassan, Jacky Rosen, Jeanne Shaheen and independent Sen. Angus Kin.

Will the US government shutdown end now? Despite the Senate vote on Sunday, there is more to come before the government can reopen. It is expected that the US government shutdown won't end until at least a month.

Advertisement

Any one senator can delay consideration of the package for several days, and the House will have to return and adopt the deal struck in the Senate.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 10 things that changed over the weekend

The Senate will continue considering legislation to reopen the government after the Sunday breakthrough. It was adjourned until 11 am (local time) Monday,

House Democratic leadership, meanwhile, alerted members that votes are expected later this week. Lawmakers will receive 36 hours of notice before any votes are called, as members navigate flight delays and cancellations amid the shutdown.

The deal before Senate vote A group of eight Democrats reached a deal with Senate GOP leaders and the White House to reopen the government in exchange for a future vote on extending enhanced Affordable Care subsidies.

Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader John Thune endorsed the deal Sunday night and called an immediate vote to begin the process of approving it. The deal included:

1. A future vote on the health care subsidies, which would not have a guaranteed outcome

2. A reversal of the mass firings of federal workers that have happened since the shutdown began on Oct. 1.

Also Read | The trouble with America’s shutdown economy

3. It would also protect against future reductions in force through January, the people said, and guarantee all federal workers would be paid once the shutdown is over.

4. It would fund parts of government — food aid, veterans programs and the legislative branch, among other things — and extend funding for everything else until the end of January.

Advertisement

The full text of the deal has not yet been released.

US govt shutdown goes into chaos Drama ensued on the floor as the vote dragged on, and four Republicans had not yet voted.

One, Sen. John Cornyn, was delayed in arriving at the Capitol. The other three, Sens. Rick Scott, Mike Lee and Ron Johnson came to the floor and immediately pulled Senate Majority Leader John Thune to talk, CNN reported.

They reportedly moved on and off the floor, speaking with Thune and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, while Republican appropriators waited in the chamber for some sign of movement.

After a handshake and a pat on the back, they eventually voted “aye.” All Johnson would say afterwards was that they had “issues” to discuss.