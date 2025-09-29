Government shutdown looms as Democratic and Republican congressional leaders set to meet at White House for Trump talks

Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday in a last-minute attempt to prevent a government shutdown. However, both parties remain firmly rooted in their positions, showing little sign of compromise.

Republicans are challenging Democrats to oppose a funding bill that would largely maintain current government spending levels. However, Democrats are standing their ground, leveraging one of their few sources of influence to insist Congress take up legislation on expanding health care benefits, AP reported.

This comes after Trump unexpectedly cancelling a planned meeting with congressional leaders last week, dismissing the Democrats’ demands as “unserious and ridiculous".

Who all are likely to attend? Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. are likely to attend, according to NBC News.

“The meeting is a first step, but only a first step. We need a serious negotiation,” NBC News quoted Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer as saying on “Meet the Press".

“Chuck Schumer said a few months ago that a government shutdown would be chaotic, harmful and painful. He’s right, and that's why we shouldn't do it,” Thune, a South Dakota Republican mentioned.

Democratic leaders stated, “President Trump has once again agreed to a meeting in the Oval Office. As we have repeatedly said, Democrats will meet anywhere, at any time and with anyone to negotiate a bipartisan spending agreement that meets the needs of the American people."

They added, "We are resolute in our determination to avoid a government shutdown and address the Republican healthcare crisis. Time is running out.”

Trump on government shutdown Trump has repeatedly stated that he fully anticipates a government shutdown to occur this week. “If it has to shut down, it’ll have to shut down. But they’re the ones that are shutting down government," Trump stated on Friday.

If Congress fails to pass a funding bill and Trump does not sign it by Tuesday night, numerous government agencies across the country will be forced to close temporarily. As a result, nonessential federal workers will be furloughed, placing additional pressure on employees and the broader US economy, the report said.