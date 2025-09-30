Government Shutdown in US LIVE: Trump threatens ‘a lot’ of firings, blames Democrats after no deal to avoid shutdown

Government Shutdown in the US LIVE: A deadlock over healthcare and government spending is putting the United States on the brink of its first shutdown in nearly seven years. Democrats and Republicans in Congress remain at an impasse, risking the furlough or possible permanent layoff of thousands of federal employees.
The US government is set to shut down at 12:01 am on Wednesday unless the Senate approves a measure passed by the House that would temporarily extend federal funding for seven weeks, giving lawmakers more time to finalise the annual budget legislation.
Senate Democrats have stated they will not support the bill unless Republicans agree to include an extension of expiring health care benefits, along with other demands. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Republicans are refusing to engage in negotiations, insisting it is a stripped down, "clean" bill that should be noncontroversial.
Trump showed little willingness to consider Democrats' demands on health care, despite agreeing to attend a meeting on Monday with Schumer, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.
Before entering the meeting, Trump made it clear he had no plans to negotiate under the Democrats' current terms. He stated, “Their ideas are not very good ones."
As per a report by Bloomberg, in response to a question about how many government employees might be dismissed during a shutdown, Trump said, “We may do a lot and that’s only because of the Democrats.” Last week, the White House instructed federal agencies to prepare plans for mass firings in the event of a government shutdown. However, no agencies have specifically included terminations in their current shutdown plans.
Democrats are advocating for the renewal of Affordable Care Act tax credits that have helped millions afford health insurance since the COVID-19 pandemic. These credits, aimed at increasing coverage for low- and middle-income individuals, are scheduled to expire at the end of the year. “Democrats are fighting to protect the health care of the American people,” Jeffries, a New York Democrat said, according to AP, adding, “We are not going to support a partisan Republican spending bill that continues to gut the health care of everyday Americans.”
Vice President JD Vance informed reporters after the meeting, “I think we’re headed into a shutdown because the Democrats won’t do the right thing.”
As per report by Bloomberg, after the meeting, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer stated, “If he will accept some of the things we asked, which we think the American people are for, on health care and on rescissions, he can avoid a shutdown, but there are still large differences between us.”
Trump met with senior Democratic and Republican congressional leaders at the White House in a final attempt to avoid a government shutdown before the Oct. 1 deadline. However, the meeting ended without progress on key Democratic demands to extend health-care subsidies and roll back Medicaid cuts included in Trump’s major tax legislation passed earlier this year.