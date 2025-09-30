Government Shutdown in US LIVE: Trump threatens ‘a lot’ of firings, blames Democrats after no deal to avoid shutdown

Government Shutdown in the US LIVE: A deadlock over healthcare and government spending is putting the United States on the brink of its first shutdown in nearly seven years. Democrats and Republicans in Congress remain at an impasse, risking the furlough or possible permanent layoff of thousands of federal employees.

The US government is set to shut down at 12:01 am on Wednesday unless the Senate approves a measure passed by the House that would temporarily extend federal funding for seven weeks, giving lawmakers more time to finalise the annual budget legislation.

Senate Democrats have stated they will not support the bill unless Republicans agree to include an extension of expiring health care benefits, along with other demands. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Republicans are refusing to engage in negotiations, insisting it is a stripped down, "clean" bill that should be noncontroversial.

Trump showed little willingness to consider Democrats' demands on health care, despite agreeing to attend a meeting on Monday with Schumer, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Before entering the meeting, Trump made it clear he had no plans to negotiate under the Democrats' current terms. He stated, “Their ideas are not very good ones."

