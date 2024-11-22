Grab a free Turkey this Thanksgiving: Your guide to a holiday feast

As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in the US can look for ways to enjoy a festive meal without breaking the bank. A number of grocery chains and retailers are offering generous promotions, including free turkeys and discounted meal bundles, to help make holiday feasts more affordable.
Whether you're seeking a full meal deal or just looking to grab a free turkey, these offers provide an excellent opportunity to save while still enjoying the traditional flavors of Thanksgiving.
Here's a roundup of the best grocery store deals for free turkeys and budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal options.
Several grocery chains across the US are offering promotions that will reward shoppers with a free turkey or holiday item when they meet certain spending requirements:
Acme Market: Spend at least $300 by November 28 and receive a coupon for a free Signature Farms frozen turkey.
Foodtown: Spend $400 using a Foodtown Club Card and get a free store-brand turkey.
Giant Food Stores: Earn 400 reward points by November 28 to receive a free turkey (one point equals about $1).
Hy-Vee: Purchase a Hormel Cure 81 ham and receive a free Honeysuckle White frozen turkey throughout November.
ShopRite: Spend $400 on a ShopRite Price Plus Club Card by November 28 to claim a free holiday item such as a turkey, ham, or lasagna.
Weis Markets: Accumulate 400 points by November 28 and choose from a turkey, turkey breast, ham, or even a vegan Tofurky roast.
WinCo Foods: Spend at least $125 in one purchase by November 27 to get a free Honeysuckle White or Jennie-O turkey.
Many retailers are offering discounted meal bundles to help families enjoy a festive meal. Here’s a quick look at some budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal options available from popular stores:
Aldi Dinner Bundle
Cost: ~$47
Servings: Feeds 10
Includes: Turkey, spices, gravy, rolls, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more
Available through: Nov. 27
Walmart Holiday Meal
Cost: ~$52
Servings: Feeds 8
Includes: Frozen turkey, rolls, corn, pecan pie, and more
Available through: Dec. 24
Target Thanksgiving Meal
Cost: $20
Servings: Feeds 4
Includes: Frozen turkey, potatoes, gravy, and stuffing
Kroger Freshgiving Meal
Cost: ~$27
Servings: Feeds 10
Includes: Frozen turkey, sweet potato, gravy, stuffing, and more
Meijer Deluxe Turkey Dinner
Cost: $60
Servings: Feeds 6
Includes: Turkey, cranberries, green bean casserole, stuffing, and gravy
Sam's Club Thanksgiving Meal
Cost: $100
Servings: Feeds 10
Includes: Turkey, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more
(Source: USA Today)
These giveaways and promotions provide a great opportunity for families to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal without spending a fortune. Whether through community-driven events or in-store deals, there's no shortage of ways to secure a free turkey this holiday season.
