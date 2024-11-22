Grab a free Turkey this Thanksgiving: Your guide to a holiday feast

  • Many grocery chains across the US are offering free turkey promotions for Thanksgiving. While some are rewarding shoppers with free turkeys when they meet certain spending requirements, charity events are providing turkeys to families in need.

Turkeys are displayed for sale at a Jewel-Osco grocery store ahead of Thanksgiving, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Christopher Walljasper/File Photo
Turkeys are displayed for sale at a Jewel-Osco grocery store ahead of Thanksgiving, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Christopher Walljasper/File Photo(REUTERS)

As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in the US can look for ways to enjoy a festive meal without breaking the bank. A number of grocery chains and retailers are offering generous promotions, including free turkeys and discounted meal bundles, to help make holiday feasts more affordable.

Whether you're seeking a full meal deal or just looking to grab a free turkey, these offers provide an excellent opportunity to save while still enjoying the traditional flavors of Thanksgiving.

Here's a roundup of the best grocery store deals for free turkeys and budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal options.

Grocery store deals for free Turkeys

Several grocery chains across the US are offering promotions that will reward shoppers with a free turkey or holiday item when they meet certain spending requirements:

Acme Market: Spend at least $300 by November 28 and receive a coupon for a free Signature Farms frozen turkey.

Foodtown: Spend $400 using a Foodtown Club Card and get a free store-brand turkey.

Giant Food Stores: Earn 400 reward points by November 28 to receive a free turkey (one point equals about $1).

Hy-Vee: Purchase a Hormel Cure 81 ham and receive a free Honeysuckle White frozen turkey throughout November.

ShopRite: Spend $400 on a ShopRite Price Plus Club Card by November 28 to claim a free holiday item such as a turkey, ham, or lasagna.

Weis Markets: Accumulate 400 points by November 28 and choose from a turkey, turkey breast, ham, or even a vegan Tofurky roast.

WinCo Foods: Spend at least $125 in one purchase by November 27 to get a free Honeysuckle White or Jennie-O turkey.

Discounted Thanksgiving meal options for budget-conscious shoppers

Many retailers are offering discounted meal bundles to help families enjoy a festive meal. Here’s a quick look at some budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal options available from popular stores:

Aldi Dinner Bundle

Cost: ~$47

Servings: Feeds 10

Includes: Turkey, spices, gravy, rolls, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more

Available through: Nov. 27

Walmart Holiday Meal

Cost: ~$52

Servings: Feeds 8

Includes: Frozen turkey, rolls, corn, pecan pie, and more

Available through: Dec. 24

Target Thanksgiving Meal

Cost: $20

Servings: Feeds 4

Includes: Frozen turkey, potatoes, gravy, and stuffing

Kroger Freshgiving Meal

Cost: ~$27

Servings: Feeds 10

Includes: Frozen turkey, sweet potato, gravy, stuffing, and more

Meijer Deluxe Turkey Dinner

Cost: $60

Servings: Feeds 6

Includes: Turkey, cranberries, green bean casserole, stuffing, and gravy

Sam's Club Thanksgiving Meal

Cost: $100

Servings: Feeds 10

Includes: Turkey, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more

(Source: USA Today)

These giveaways and promotions provide a great opportunity for families to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal without spending a fortune. Whether through community-driven events or in-store deals, there's no shortage of ways to secure a free turkey this holiday season.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 11:57 PM IST
