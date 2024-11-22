As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in the US can look for ways to enjoy a festive meal without breaking the bank. A number of grocery chains and retailers are offering generous promotions, including free turkeys and discounted meal bundles, to help make holiday feasts more affordable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whether you're seeking a full meal deal or just looking to grab a free turkey, these offers provide an excellent opportunity to save while still enjoying the traditional flavors of Thanksgiving.

Here's a roundup of the best grocery store deals for free turkeys and budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grocery store deals for free Turkeys Several grocery chains across the US are offering promotions that will reward shoppers with a free turkey or holiday item when they meet certain spending requirements:

Acme Market: Spend at least $300 by November 28 and receive a coupon for a free Signature Farms frozen turkey.

Foodtown: Spend $400 using a Foodtown Club Card and get a free store-brand turkey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Giant Food Stores: Earn 400 reward points by November 28 to receive a free turkey (one point equals about $1).

Hy-Vee: Purchase a Hormel Cure 81 ham and receive a free Honeysuckle White frozen turkey throughout November.

ShopRite: Spend $400 on a ShopRite Price Plus Club Card by November 28 to claim a free holiday item such as a turkey, ham, or lasagna. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weis Markets: Accumulate 400 points by November 28 and choose from a turkey, turkey breast, ham, or even a vegan Tofurky roast.

WinCo Foods: Spend at least $125 in one purchase by November 27 to get a free Honeysuckle White or Jennie-O turkey.

Discounted Thanksgiving meal options for budget-conscious shoppers Many retailers are offering discounted meal bundles to help families enjoy a festive meal. Here’s a quick look at some budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal options available from popular stores: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aldi Dinner Bundle

Cost: ~$47

Servings: Feeds 10 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Includes: Turkey, spices, gravy, rolls, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more

Available through: Nov. 27

Walmart Holiday Meal {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cost: ~$52

Servings: Feeds 8

Includes: Frozen turkey, rolls, corn, pecan pie, and more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Available through: Dec. 24

Target Thanksgiving Meal

Cost: $20 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Servings: Feeds 4

Includes: Frozen turkey, potatoes, gravy, and stuffing

Kroger Freshgiving Meal {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cost: ~$27

Servings: Feeds 10

Includes: Frozen turkey, sweet potato, gravy, stuffing, and more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meijer Deluxe Turkey Dinner

Cost: $60

Servings: Feeds 6 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Includes: Turkey, cranberries, green bean casserole, stuffing, and gravy

Sam's Club Thanksgiving Meal

Cost: $100 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Servings: Feeds 10

Includes: Turkey, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more

(Source: USA Today) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}