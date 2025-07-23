Grab your own personal pan pizza for just $2 on Tuesday at Pizza Hut - Know all about the deal

In an exciting news for Pizza lovers, Pizza Hut stated that it will offer one-topping personal pan pizzas at for just $2 on Tuesdays.

Advertisement

The offer is valid for carryout orders only and does not require any additional purchase. Customers can get up to four $2 pizzas per person, available both in-store and via the Pizza Hut app, the company told USA Today.

Although the offer is available nationwide, customers are encouraged to verify whether their local Pizza Hut is taking part in it. The promotion originally launched on July 8.

“The Personal Pan Pizza holds a special place in the hearts of our guests, and we are celebrating the love and passion for this iconic fan-favorite with $2-Buck Tuesday,” USA Today quoted Melissa Friebe, the chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut US as saying.

She added, “The response has been nothing short of incredible and we are even selling out of Personal Pan Pizzas at thousands of restaurants across the country. Our goal is to give guests more of what they love and this offering has proven to do just that."

Advertisement

The company has not revealed the duration of this offer or till when it will last.

Pizza Hut is selling its Hut Lover’s Pizzas for $12.99 each. You can choose from Spicy Hawaiian Lover’s, Meat Lover’s, Pepperoni Lover’s, or Veggie Lover’s. Each deal includes one large pizza. This offer is available for a limited time. You can order in-store, for carryout, or on the Pizza Hut app.

Internet reacts One of the users commented, ““$2 Pizza Hut deal? Yup. Ordered online early and dodged the lunchtime madness like a boss!😂😮‍💨😩🤪😆🔥🍕 #PlanAhead #NoLinesJustPizza #pizzahut #$2pizza.” Another said, “Why I’m just now finding out Pizza Hut had $2 personal pan pizza deal 😭” “Idk who needs to hear this but @pizzahut has 2 dollar personal pan pizzas through the app on Tuesday. blessed,” remarked a user.