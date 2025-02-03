Grammy, Grammy on the wall, who’s the quirkiest of them all? Lady Gaga, Bianca Censori, more

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, the pinnacle of music industry honours, were presented at a star-studded ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah. The event, streaming live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, also featured the premiere ceremony, which was available earlier on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel.

For Indian viewers, the Grammy 2025 ceremony will be available for live streaming exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar. Here are the top five dresses that catches the attention.

Take a look: Chappell Roan Chappell Roan made a striking appearance at the Grammys wearing Jean Paul Gaultier, and on Sunday, she nudged aside Sabrina Carpenter to win the Grammy for Best New Artist, marking a dramatic rise to fame for an artist who had previously been dropped by her last record label.

Chappell Roan arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Chappell Roan poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Roan, who is openly queer and draws inspiration from drag culture, became the sensation of the pop world in 2024 with hits like "Good Luck, Babe!", "Red Wine Supernova", and "Hot To Go!" from her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga stole the spotlight on the red carpet in a dramatic black ensemble. The custom design by Samuel Lewis featured pointed shoulders, long sleeves, and a voluminous ball gown skirt. Her hair matched the bold look with short bangs and spiky tendrils, giving off a vampy vibe.

Lady Gaga arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga poses at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

While accepting her Grammy for best pop duo/group performance alongside Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga took a moment to speak about the LGBTQ community, as reported by the Associated Press.

“I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible,” the singer said. “Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love.”

Sierra Ferrell Sierra Ferrell made a grand statement at the Grammys, winning big with four awards while wearing an extravagant white gown by Jeffrey Kelly Designs. The dress, which evoked the look of a fearless bride, featured massive luminescent sleeves, pearl embellishments throughout, and a matching choker.

Sierra Ferrell poses in the press room with the Grammys for Best Americana Album, Best Americana Roots Song, Best Americana Performance, and Best Americana Roots Performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sierra Ferrell arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ferrell completed her bold bridal look with a pearl and flower-adorned headpiece, large pearl chandelier earrings, and a scepter where she cleverly stashed her acceptance speech.

Jaden Smith’s Castle puzzles and amuses Jaden Smith is walking the red carpet with his sister Willow, and he’s wearing a large black castle on his head. Willow went classic young Hollywood in a tiny, sparkling black two piece with a long matching coat.

Jaden Smith, left, and Willow Smith arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kanye West and Bianca Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and his partner, Bianca Censori, made a bold statement on the Grammys red carpet. Censori, known for her daring sheer street style, stole the spotlight in a barely-there transparent dress that left little to the imagination.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB.

As she dropped her dark fur coat, she revealed her exposed backside to the flash of cameras, turning heads and causing a stir at the event.