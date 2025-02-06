Is Kanye West planning a book on Bianca Censori? American rapper likely to pen ‘Wife by Husband’

Renowned rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is reportedly looking to enter the publishing world with a book about his wife, Bianca Censori. According to TMZ, he is seeking rights to the title, ‘Wife By Husband'.

According to legal documents quoted by TMZ, Kanye West's firm Ox Paha Inc filed a new trademark application for the phrase ‘Wife By Husband' on January 24. Following the trademark filing, West wants to use it for different types of printed books, including biographies, nonfiction and picture books.

Recently, at the Grammys, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made headlines with their red-carpet appearance.

Bianca Censori walked the red carpet with her fully clothed husband. She arrived at the event covered in a long black fur coat, only to discard it while posing for photographers. Underneath, she wore a completely sheer minidress, leaving little to the imagination. The dress, seemingly made from sheer stockings, was paired with clear heels and no jewellery.

Bianca Censori remained poised, styling her dark brown hair in a sleek, low bun and keeping her makeup minimal. The outfit, which lacked any undergarments, sparked widespread debate and criticism. The incident has since fueled discussions about fashion boundaries and the impact of provocative style statements at public events.

West, a 24-time Grammy award-winner, chose to wear all black. However, he moved out of the way and let the photographers snap his wife from every angle.

Since the event, Kanye West has been boasting on social media about Bianca's Google search numbers and "beating" the Grammys. But now it appears he wants to cash in on his wife Bianca Censori's fame.

Reacting to the social media backlash, Kanye West posted an Instagram story boasting that his wife was “the most Googled person on the planet called Earth” following the shocking red-carpet moment, reported the New York Post.

The New York Post claimed that the nude stunt “was an attempt to replicate the album cover of Vultures 1.”