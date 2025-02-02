Grammy Awards 2025: Date, time, where to watch, nominations, and who’s hosting

The 2025 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 67th GRAMMY Awards, will air live on Sunday (February 2), from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event is one of the most prestigious nights in the music industry, celebrating excellence across 94 categories. It will also showcase live performances from some of the biggest stars in music.

How to watch the 67th Annual Grammy Awards The 2025 GRAMMYs will air live on Sunday (February 2) from 8–11:30 p.m. ET / 5–8:30 p.m. PT.

The award ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and stream globally on Paramount+.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to live streams of their local CBS affiliate and on-demand viewing in the US.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have access to on-demand streaming the day after the special airs.

India broadcast details Viewers in India can watch the 67th GRAMMY Awards live on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday (February 3, 2025) from 6:30 am to 10:00 am IST.

2025 GRAMMYs to support LA wildfire relief This year’s GRAMMY Awards have a special focus on supporting wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy and MusiCares have pledged over $1 million and raised over $3.2 million to assist music professionals affected by recent disasters.

2025 GRAMMYs hosted by Trevor Noah Trevor Noah will return as the host for the fifth consecutive year, bringing his signature humor and wit to the event.

GRAMMYs performers The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards are set to be an unforgettable night, with a lineup of top-tier performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry. The ceremony will feature live shows from a diverse group of artists across various genres, ensuring a night of memorable musical moments.

This year’s performers span a wide range of styles, from pop icons like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Shakira, to talents like Bruno Marks, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims.

