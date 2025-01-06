Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  Grammy Awards 2025 – Here's how, when, and where to watch

Grammy Awards 2025 – Here's how, when, and where to watch

Livemint

  • The 67th Annual Grammy Awards 2025, to be held on February 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, will feature 94 awards. Beyoncé leads with 11 nominations, followed by Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone. The Album of the Year category is set for a fierce competition

Beyoncé leads with 11 nominations. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday (February 2, 2025) in Los Angeles. The event is one of the most prestigious nights in the music industry, recognizing the best in music with 94 distinct awards. It will also feature live performances from some of the biggest names in music.

Top nominee: Beyoncé leads the pack

Beyoncé leads the 2025 Grammy nominations with11 nods. Following her are Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, who each received seven nominations. The next set of artists includes Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan, each securing six nominations.

Album of the year: A competitive category

The Album of the Year category promises a fierce competition. With nominations from Beyoncé, the most decorated artist in Grammy history, and Taylor Swift, who has won the prestigious award four times, it’s set to be a thrilling race. Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan will also vie for the honor alongside industry veterans like André 3000 and Jacob Collier.

How to watch the 67th Annual Grammy Awards

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on CBS from 8 pm to 11.30 pm ET/ 5 pm to 8.30 pm PT.

Streaming options for viewers

For those unable to watch on television, the 2025 Grammys will also be available for streaming. Paramount+ subscribers with the SHOWTIME add-on can stream the event live as it airs on CBS. In addition, Paramount+ subscribers with any plan can stream the awards the day after the live broadcast.

Key things to remember

Event date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Air time: 8 pm to 11.30 pm ET / 5 pm to 8.30 pm PT

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

