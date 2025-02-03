Grammy Awards 2025 LIVE: The 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on Monday to recognise some of the most talented performers and biggest hits in pop music.
Grammy Awards LIVE: Who are the Album of the Year nominees?
Grammy Awards LIVE: Eight musicians will compete for the the top Grammy prize of album of the year on Monday.
"New Blue Sun" - Andre 3000
"Cowboy Carter" - Beyonce
"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter
"Brat" - Charli XCX
"Djesse Vol. 4" - Jacob Collier
"Hit Me Hard and Soft" - Billie Eilish
"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan
"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift
Grammy Awards LIVE: How to watch the ceremony?
Grammy Awards LIVE: The Grammys can be streamed live on Paramount if the account also subscribes to Showtime. It will also will be available through live TV streaming services with CBS in their lineup, including Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.
Viewers in India can catch the show via the official YouTube channel of the Recording Academy and on live.GRAMMY.com.
Grammy Awards LIVE: Who are the most nominated musicians?
Grammy Awards LIVE: Beyonce leads all Grammy nominees this year with 11 nods, followed by Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone with seven nominations each. Swift landed six nominations and will present one of the night's awards.
Grammy Awards LIVE: Will Beyoncé finally win Album of the Year?
Grammy Awards LIVE: Beyoncé will compete for the top Grammy prize of album of the year with her country record "Cowboy Carter." She has never won the award — despite holding the record for most decorated artist with 32 career Grammys. The "Cowboy Carter" nomination is Beyonce's fifth entry in the album of the year category. Swift has won the honor a record four times, including last year for "Midnights."
Beyonce's husband and rapper Jay-Z had argued during the 2024 ceremony that voters had not given proper recognition to Black artists including his wife.
"I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work," Jay-Z said on stage.
"Cowboy Carter" was viewed by experts and fans as a reclamation and homage to an overlooked legacy of Black Americans within country music and culture. It became the first album by a Black woman to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart when it was released last spring. It was however snubbed by voters for the Country Music Awards nominations in September.
Grammy Awards LIVE: How are the winners chosen?
Grammy Awards LIVE: Grammy winners are chosen by the 13,000 singers, songwriters, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy.