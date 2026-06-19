Grammy-nominated music producer Tay Keith found dead in his apartment at 29: Here's what we know

Grammy-nominated producer Brytavious Chambers, better known as Tay Keith, was found dead in his apartment on Thursday afternoon (local time), police confirmed.

Metro Nashville Police said the 29-year-old was found dead in his Martin Street apartment, local media reported. While the cause of his death remains unknown, Nashville police have reportedly ruled out foul play and said, "No foul play is suspected," and added that his body was discovered as officers performed a welfare check.

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Here's what we know about Tay Keith Keith was a native of Memphis, Tennessee, and began posting songs to YouTube and other hip-hop sites like Datpiff as a teenager. He met BlocBoy JB at the age of 14, and the duo began making songs together, Variety reported. A few years later, he worked with rapper Black Youngsta but broke into the mainstream in 2018 with BlocBoy JB's hit song "Rover." In the same year, he helmed “Never Recover” by Lil Baby and Gunna featuring Drake. However, it was with “Sicko Mode,” also released in 2018, that he truly arrived.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, Keith frequently collaborated with artists like Drake and Travis Scott and earned two Grammy nominations for his work with both rappers. His first Grammy nomination was in 2018 for "Sicko Mode," which appeared on the rapper's Grammy-nominated record Astroworld; and his second was from 21 Savage and Drake’s “Rich Flex.” Both songs earned Best Rap Song nominations.

According to reports, Keith produced the song "Sicko Mode" while he was still attending Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).

Tay Keith's alma mater on his death Chambers, aka Keith, graduated from MTSU in December 2018 with degrees in integrated studies and media management.

MTSU quoted him as saying, "There wouldn’t be any point for me to come to college if I didn’t want to finish it — I could have just focused 100% on music," and added, “By my last week of college, I had my first No. 1 single, so it didn’t make any sense to drop out," WSMV 4 reported.

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In a separate incident, Chambers told MTSU, "I remember having a flight from New York, and I had a test the same day. So, I flew back from New York that morning, went home, then went straight to class. It was crazy. But if I knew that I could do that, then there wasn’t anything stopping me but myself.”

Reacting to Keith's death, Beverly Keel, dean of MTSU’s Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment, told Billboard, “He was so smart and insightful, not only book smart and business smart, but people smart. He understood people and how they would act and react, which is probably why he was such a great songwriter. He had tremendous vision about the industry, music, culture and people. He had a difficult upbringing, and perhaps that shaped his empathy and desire to help others."

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Tay Keith collaborated with Eminem, Miley Cyrus The 29-year-old also worked with several other artists and worked on several other hits. This included Drake’s “Nonstop,” Sexyy Red’s “Poundtown” and Miley Cyrus’ “Mother’s Daughter,” among others. Keith also has additional producing credits with singers like Beyoncé, Eminem, Lil Baby, Gunna, Metro Boomin, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Kanye West.

He has earned the title of Producer of the Year at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on three occasions, most recently in 2024. The recognition came for his contributions to hit tracks including Drake and J. Cole's "First Person Shooter," Travis Scott and Drake's "Meltdown," Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee," and Drake and 21 Savage's "Circo Loco." Earlier, in 2018, he was honoured as BMI's R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter of the Year.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.