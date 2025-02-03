Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has long been known for making waves at the Grammys. This time, his partner Bianca Censori stole the show on the red carpet, wearing a barely-there, seemingly transparent dress that left little to the imagination.

Censori, famous for her bold, sheer street-style looks, once again made headlines with her daring fashion choice.

Why Kanye and Bianca were escorted out? Entertainment Tonight reported that Kanye West and Bianca Censori arrived uninvited at the Grammys with an entourage of around five people but were soon escorted out—although the post was later deleted, as reported by New York Post.

Kanye, nominated for Best Rap Song for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on "Carnival," is in the running for his 25th gold-plated gramophone.

On the red carpet, Kanye sported an all-black outfit accessorized with a diamond chain, while Bianca made a bold statement in a completely sheer mini dress. She arrived in a long black fur coat, which she later removed to reveal her daring see-through outfit. The former architect kept it minimal, wearing no jewellery or garments beneath the dress.

Internet says, ‘she is uncomfortable’ The internet erupted with mixed reactions. One user wrote, “He know he wrong,” expressing disapproval, while another commented, “damnnn peak fashion design.”

One user commented, “SHE WAS MAD UNCOMFORTABLE,” suggesting Bianca Censori seemed uneasy in her outfit.

Another user expressed their frustration, saying, “Normal people get arrested for this but when celebrities do it, it’s a fashion statement. That’s not fashion, it’s indecent exposure and in some states, it means registering as a sex offender.”

A third user questioned the situation, wondering, “Was she forced to do this? She does not look like a consenting adult. Look at her eyes.”