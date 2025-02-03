Grammys 2025: Trevor Noah’s Shakira joke amid immigration crackdown draws eye roll, backlash

As the new administration in the United States intensifies its crackdown on illegal immigrants, comedian Trevor Noah's joke on singer Shakira and Colombians at the Grammy Awards has not made a lot of people laugh. Trevor Noah is hosting the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

The controversial moment came when Trevor Noah, referring to Shakira, quipped that she was “the greatest thing out of Colombia that isn't a Class A felony,” suggesting Colombia's challenges with criminal activity.

Trevor Noah's Shakira, Columbia joke at Grammy Awards 2025: Watch

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some laughed, some were left unimpressed. Trevor Noah also made another insensitive comment regarding the Grammy voting process, joking that the 13,000 members of the Recording Academy included “20 million illegal immigrants.”

Doechii, who won the best rap album award at Grammys 2025 for ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’, was seen rolling her eyes at another joke on illegal immigrants. Watch it here:

Advertisement

On X (formerly Twitter), several people accused Trevor Noah of poor timing as millions face the threat of deportation in the United States. In fact, according to a report, protests protests against US President Donald Trump's immigration policies were happening just a short distance away from the ceremony.

“We, the Colombians, are sick of being treated like criminals #Grammys2025 @Trevornoah we are waiting for an apology,” one X user said.

Advertisement

““Shakira! The only thing out of Colombia that’s not a class-a Felony” really bro? That’s comedy to you? @Trevornoah do better #Grammys2025,” another said.

“That tasteless joke about illegal immigrants was so unnecessary. Do better Trevor Noah,” added another.

One said, “trevor noah’s jokes were so distasteful and unnecessary [sic].”

“In a time of deep racism and division in the world, and while Colombia is being targeted by the U.S. administration, this is such a poor attempt at a joke, @TrevorNoah,” one person said.

Advertisement